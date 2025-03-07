Spoilt for choice in herbaceous borders

Dahlias in the herbaceous border at Dunedin Botanic Garden. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON.

The Herbaceous borders this summer packed a lot of punch thanks to a wide variety of bright colours, contrasting heights and a wet summer. Not everyone in Dunedin would have appreciated that type of summer, but the herbaceous borders certainly

did.

The classic herbaceous border is long to allow for repeat plantings of the same plant to create impact and to draw you down through the collection.

Take a walk along the driveway by the long border and you will see asters budding up, delphiniums shooting away again for a second flowering, dahlias and astrantias flowering away contentedly.

You are spoilt with so much choice and variety with perennials. They offer lots of options, as the plants form tidy clumps, attractive foliage and have heaps of flowers. You can create wonderful flowering combinations, as well as adding height and texture. There is a large variety to choose from and you can create a long flowering season, starting with spring flowering pulmonaria and iberis to the frequent flowers penstemon and alstroemeria, through to the autumn flowering salvia, aster and helenium.

Choosing a variety of perennials with different flowering times and foliage can lead to an impactful display in your home garden. Through the autumn and winter months, perennials such as sedums and astilbes keep on giving with changing colour schemes as the petals change and seed heads develop.

The herbaceous borders are located at the north end of the lower botanic garden.

Garden Life is produced by Dunedin Botanic Garden.

