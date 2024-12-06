Shrub brings airy grace

Anthriscus sylvestris Ravenswing. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Tucked away in a sheltered spot of the Lindsay Creek border next to the Wolf Harris fountain there is an appealing combination of foliage and flowers on display.

Among the many plants planted here and growing nearby is the purple leaved smoke bush, Cotinus Grace, a charming shrub, with dramatic seasonal interest, which, as we head into summer, is now developing huge clusters of flowers. Later in autumn it will be the foliage that impresses.

The common name "smoke bush" refers to the spent flower clusters that turn a smoky pink colour, covering the tree and giving the branch tips a fluffy, hazy and a smoky appearance.

Planted immediately in front of this is the graceful but short-lived perennial Anthriscus sylvestris Ravenswing, an elegant bronze form of the common cow parsley.

Grown for its fern-like foliage with delicate white flowers in umbels, it creates a lightness and airy grace as the plantings drift through the border. Growing up to about a metre, it gives some added height and the purple foliage fits in well among the array of other perennials growing here.

A. sylvestris Ravenswing is biennial grown and tended as an easy-care perennial that is not fussy on its planting location, and an ideal addition to many garden situations. It is also suitable as a cut flower.

Beware, though: it does self-seed, so best to dead head soon after flowering to contain it, otherwise it will certainly spread its wings. However, for some this feature could make it the perfect plant for a wild garden or meadow.

