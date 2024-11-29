Mock orange an excellent filler in border

Philadelphus ‘Sybille’. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A must have for every garden is the mock orange shrub,. A member of the hydrangea family Hydrangeaceae, there are 60 species and numerous garden origin hybrids and cultivars.

Its common name comes from their white fragrant flowers that are reminiscent of orange blossoms and there is an affinity with the start of the wedding season.

All species and cultivars of Philadelphus are hardy and easily grown requiring little attention. Pruning involves thinning out and cutting back the stems immediately after flowering and can be successfully reduced in size by cutting back hard.

Sometimes known as "one-hit" wonders referring to what some think is a lack of appeal following flowering in late spring / early summer, they are very accommodating and excellent fillers in the shrub border. When in flower they can provide a wonderful back drop to roses and herbaceous plantings with their attractive arching branches and white scented flowers.

There are many worthy cultivars to consider for your garden:

‘Beauclerk’ and ‘Belle Etoile’, both with single white flowers.

‘Sybille’, a white single, with purple markings, a superb small shrub.

‘Virginal’, pure white and the best double-flowered variety.

Some Philadelphus such as P. coronarius ‘Variegatus' and P. coronarius ‘Aureus' have attractive foliage too. The latter benefits from a clip after the flowers have faded to encourage a new crop of bright golden yellow leaves as the older leaves will lose their colour turning green in summer.

