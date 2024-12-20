Colourful geraniums will tolerate heat, dry

Geranium platypetalum at Dunedin Botanic Garden. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON Colourful and forgiving of neglect, geraniums come in a variety of foliage and flower colours, of different shapes and textures.

Its common name "crane's bill" alludes to the shape of the seed pods typical to many of the different species. Its given botanical name is derived from geranos the Ancient Greek word for crane.

Generally geraniums thrive in full sun or part shade and once established will tolerate heat and dry soils.

One thing they do not tolerate is having wet feet. Flowering occurs from late spring through into summer.

The Dunedin Botanic Garden rock garden provides perfect growing conditions for geraniums.

The following species are a selection of what is on display and presently flowering.

The broad-petalled G. platypetalum (pictured) has iridescent deep purple flowers with darker veins; its round lobed leaves and stems are very furry.

It forms a tidy clump with plenty of blooms and tolerates the dry hot conditions under one of the large pine trees.

Sanguis is Latin for blood and the common name of "bloody geranium" given to G. sanguineum is most likely in reference to its bright red autumn foliage. Low growing with deep pink flowers and small leaves, it forms a colourful mat.

From South Africa the carpet geranium, G. incanum, has finely cut foliage with deep purple flowers.

This geranium self-seeds in a non-aggressive manner with long growth that looks impressive tumbling over rocks.

The Caucasian cranesbill, G. renardii is native to rocky cliffs on the Caucasus mountains.

It forms compact rounded clumps, and the pale mauve flowers are strikingly marked with purple veins.

