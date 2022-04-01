Heritage kitchens

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Kitchen and dining areas
The place where meals are made and friends and family gather — our kitchens need to be both functional and inviting.
If your kitchen just needs refreshing, consider repainting your cupboards and adding smart new handles. A full redesign can be daunting and expensive, but the heritage-style look is timeless and will not date.
Wooden fitted kitchens, vintage freestanding units (such as butcher’s blocks) and even restaurant-style stainless steel fittings can all work with this aesthetic; just steer away from anything ultra modern. I especially love Shaker-style cupboards with brushed metal or polished brass hardware.
An inherited, antique or artisan-made dining table is ideal for entertaining. Add a mix of chairs, benches or stools from different eras made from various materials.
Reclaimed and reimagined
Reclaimed materials have their own history — for instance, display shelves made from reclaimed wood might have grooves, stamp markings or nail marks, which will add character to your kitchen. Salvaged and vintage items are key to bringing the heritage look together, especially in a newly-built property, as these finds show signs of age and patina that will ground your interior’s scheme.
You can source reclaimed accessories at antiques fairs, markets, junk shops and online. Heritage items to look out for as you decorate your kitchen include painterly artworks, wooden chopping/cutting boards and stoneware pots and jugs/pitchers.
Classic good looks
Marble surfaces and a restrained palette will add an elegant feel to your kitchen. This kitchen combines subtle charcoal and navy tones with off-white and natural stone. I like the idea of the island unit being a darker hue than the wall-mounted cupboards.
Clever colour
Matching the kitchen cabinetry to the walls and woodwork/trim is a paint technique called colour drenching.
This technique would look lovely in dark tones as well as light ones.
The book
Heritage Style by Selina Lake, published by Ryland Peters & Small. Photography by Rachel Whiting. Distributed by www.bookreps.co.nz.