Hocken Building lecture to be highlight of architecture week

The Hocken Collections’ building in Anzac Ave. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A highlight of this year’s Southern Architecture Week will be a lecture on the architecture of one of Dunedin’s most prominent buildings, the Hocken Building at the University of Otago.

This year’s Ted McCoy lecture is presented by Auckland-based academics Associate Prof Christoph Schnoor and senior lecturer Graeme McConchie.

The pair, who are based at the School of Architecture at Unitec Institute of Technology, have investigated Ted McCoy’s architecture in depth. They led students on a research trip to six of McCoy’s houses in Dunedin and Wanaka and have looked at the history of the Hocken Building, completed in 1980.

The lecture will focus on how the architecture of the Hocken responded to the university’s master-plan of the post-war period, but equally evidenced a strategy to articulate and define the university precinct.

Other events during the week include a pecha kucha event bringing together architects, historians, urban designers and others to explore architecture-related topics.

Ahha, a team of value-led designers, makers and facilitators, will showcase a local project as a case study of how designing for impact can be pursued in the built environment. The team is seeking out a regenerative Aotearoa and deploying a variety of methods to reach this goal.

There will also be a walk through Queenstown with architect Edwin Elliott, exploring examples of preservation and discussing recent effects on heritage as a result of unprecedented growth.

DETAILS

Pecha kucha event: Wednesday, September 20, 6.30pm, Dunedin Public Art Gallery (registrations required).

Ted McCoy lecture: Thursday, September 21, 6.30pm, Owheo Building at the Dunedin School of Architecture, Otago Polytechnic; Friday, September 22, 6.30pm at the Crowne Plaza, Queenstown.

Deco Hall and Land Trust Development Model, by Ahha: Thursday, September 21, 5.15pm in the Owheo Building, Dunedin School of Architecture. Queenstown walk through time: Saturday, September 23, 2pm, beginning at the corner of Ballarat and Stanley Sts.



For more information, see www.nzia.co.nz/connect/aotearoa-festival-of-architecture/afoa-2023-southern