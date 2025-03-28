Japanese elm a graceful specimen tree

The leaves of Japanese elm Zelkova serrata turn an orange colour during autumn. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON.

Zelkova serrata, commonly known as Japanese elm, is an elegant, medium to large deciduous tree that provides year-round interest. Native to Japan, Taiwan and eastern China, it is often admired for its vase-shaped crown and wide spreading habit.

And it is no wonder this tree is commonly admired, as it has no shortage of stunning features. One of the key features of Zelkova serrata is its striking autumn colour. The serrated, lance-shaped leaves transition from a medium green in summer to beautiful shades of red, purple and orange in autumn. The tree’s unique bark is another highlight, smooth and grey when young, then flaking away to reveal a distinctive orange-brown inner bark as it ages. Overall, the wide spreading habit of its branches produces a beautiful structure, creating a graceful specimen tree.

Zelkova serrata has been planted for centuries and old specimens can still be found at ancient shrines in Japan, some over a thousand years old. In recent times, Zelkova serrata has made a suitable alternative to American elm (Ulmus americana), as it is resistant to Dutch elm disease. Its disease resistance and drought tolerance has made this tree a popular choice for urban planting in many countries.

A unique cultivar was even developed here in New Zealand, named ‘‘Kiwi Sunset’’, displaying yellow-tinged leaves.

Zelkova serrata thrives in full sun and well-drained, moist soils, but can tolerate drought and winds once established.

You can see the foliage of Zelkova serrata turn into stunning shades of orange along the Lindsay creek border, located in the lower gardens of Dunedin Botanic Garden.

Garden Life is produced by Dunedin Botanic Garden. For further information contact geographic collection curator Kyla Matthewson