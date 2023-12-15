Minimal but neatly fitted out

High quality but not extravagant — that was the brief from the owners of this holiday home. Kim Dungey reports.

This holiday home near Queenstown is inspired by simple Nordic cabins but its architecture and craftsmanship are anything but basic.

Rich materials and top-notch carpentry are at the heart of the project, with pounamu-hued marble on the bench tops, negative-jointed Meranti marine plywood on the walls and custom-made furniture in the bunkroom.

Builder Stu Clark, of the Lakes Building Company, describes it as a beautiful home with "absolutely ripping views" of the surrounding area.

The firm received the national award in the new home $1.5million to $2m category of the recent Master Builders’ House of the Year for its work on the Jacks Point property.

Homeowners Tim and Fiona Arbuckle, of Wellington, say the cabin concept was about building "something simple and minimal, informal yet stylish" and which would work well with the alpine setting under the Remarkable mountains.

The couple wanted a house that was warm, natural and uncluttered and not over-the-top.

The Remarkables form a dramatic backdrop to the house.

"We didn’t need many of the things you may require in your permanent home like internal access, a kitchen island or wardrobes in the bedrooms. It was more important to have quality fixtures and fittings."

Pods arranged in a T-shape are wrapped in vertical Abodo timber cladding with steel-eyebrow eaves and corner windows with concealed blinds. A separate garage pod has externally-accessed mezzanine storage.

The first plans included a spare room above the garage, which did not meet local design guidelines.

Instead, Assembly Architects added the extra space into the main house, extending the living area and including a bunk room — a layout that worked even better.

The 210sqm home has four bedrooms, including the bunk room, and an open-plan living area.

A pool table positioned between the dining and living areas, rather than in a separate room, reinforces the idea that the holiday home is a place "to relax and have fun".

"When we have friends and family staying, everyone gathers around it and has a game," Mrs Arbuckle says.

The use of plywood was suggested by the architects, to reduce the number of trades on site and to avoid material shortages during Covid.

"It fitted with our brief of wanting something warm and cabin-like, so it was a good decision all round."

The biggest challenge for the builders was the level of detailing required, says Mr Clark, adding there is "not one scrap of Gib" in the entire build.

Every sheet of ply on the walls and ceiling has a negative detail — a 2mm to 3mm blank space between the panels which creates clean lines and the illusion the panels are floating.

Care also had to be taken when cutting the pre-finished plywood, as there would be no paint to cover any marks.

The bunk room is a good use of space. The house is so warm, the black electric radiators are hardly ever used.

The high level of workmanship did not go unnoticed by the House of the Year judges, who described the home as breathtaking and skilfully crafted.

"The property showcased the builder’s exceptional carpentry skills and passion for their craft, making it a deserving winner," the judges said.

Mr Clark, who started Lakes Building Company with fellow builder Mark Ladbrook in 2009, says the firm has received gold awards but never won a national award before, "so it’s big kudos to all the guys in the team".

The homeowners were advised by the architects to keep the house as two simple mono-pitch structures, which would be more economical to build and allow them to spend more on fittings.

Those fittings include solid bronze door pulls and a custom brass pendant LED light in the living area.

The entrance has bespoke coat racks and the floorboards are solid timber.

There’s also a cast iron woodburner, with a glass front that slides up to give the effect of an open fire. The enormous fire surround behind it is made of raw steel.

Earthy-toned tiles and fabrics were inspired by the alpine surroundings and are a significant departure from the couple’s Wellington home, an 1890s villa with a white interior.

Framed views of the mountains are everywhere, with bedrooms looking directly at the Remarkables, Coronet Peak visible from the deck and the living room capturing a glimpse of Lake Wakatipu.

Meranti plywood creates a cosy, cabin-like vibe. PHOTOS: ISAAC NORTON

The outdoor areas include a conversation pit off the deck and a barbecue area which provides shade in summer.

Before building in the south, the couple had holidayed in Queenstown several times. Now able to work remotely, they visit for four or five days each month.

They also enjoy sharing the house with their friends and three adult children.

"We’re excited to explore more of the South Island and do more activities down there," they say.

Two other properties from the southern region were also recognised in the House of the Year Awards.

Form Construction won the national craftsmanship award and the national builder’s own home category for a Lake Hayes house with concrete floors, timber feature walls and a suspended, folded steel staircase.

Meanwhile, W. Hamilton Building Ltd received a national special award for a sculptural St Clair home that embodied the owner’s love for art and contemporary design.