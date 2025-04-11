Small garden packed with colour all year round

Miriam Read says she may replace her pavers with something flatter. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

1. How would you describe your garden?

I have a small townhouse cottage garden in the centre of Mosgiel. The main area of garden has a white picket fence behind it and is easterly to northeasterly facing. There is also a small area at the rear of my townhouse facing to the south. This is the smallest garden I have had, so I try and plan things to be able to fit in as much as I can, that gives some colour all year round.

2. First memory of gardening that got you hooked?

My grandad used to take me out in his garden in Maori Hill and let me help. To us, their house was very flash and we had to be careful inside. I was grandad's favourite and he came to help me and Peter (my first husband who passed away when our children were young), in our garden in Factory Rd when we were first married. I have just always loved gardening and can't remember a time I didn't want to be in my garden.

3. What’s your favourite part/area of your garden?

The main part of my garden along the picket fence is my favourite, as it is a lovely flower garden with lots of colour. Each year I think it is fabulous and the best it has been. Then I see new plants online or in store and I know exactly where I can put them in my

The flower garden along her white picket fence is Miriam Read’s favourite.

garden, so I go ahead and buy them. Then I sneak the old plants into my wheelie bin so the kids don't know — although I suspect they do know, but probably not how many of them end up there!

4. What would you describe as its biggest challenge and why?

Cleaning up after winter as I'm not so mobile now and have had knee replacements and shoulder surgery. It is hard for me to be able to do as much in one go as I used to, and I get really frustrated sometimes. I put a meandering pathway of pavers through the garden when I first moved in a few years ago, but I've been thinking I might replace it with astroturf so it's flatter and less easy to trip over.

5. What’s your favourite gardening aid that you couldn’t do without and why?

My long handle fork is my absolute favourite tool and I simply couldn't manage the garden without it. It lets me get to places without having to bend down too much.

6. If climate wasn’t an issue what plant would you love to grow and why?

I miss not having a vegetable garden, but I won't give up my flower garden and the area at the back of my townhouse is too shaded and cold to grow them. Although not climate related, I would love to be able to grow lots of roses again as they are absolutely my favourite, but they are too much maintenance for me now.

Do you have an area of your garden you would like to share? Send your photos and answers to the above questions to odt.features@odt.co.nz with ‘‘Gardener’s Corner’’ in the subject line.