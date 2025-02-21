Succulent mimics decaying meat

Once in flower, Stapelia cedrimontana can look lovely, but smell very bad. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

In the succulent house of the winter garden, there is a peculiar milkweed that is strangely captivating. Stapelia cedrimontana is a starfish flower that is native to South Africa. It forms a cluster of erect, fleshy dull green to purple stems, not unlike most other succulents. If you take a closer look in late summer to autumn, you will be surprised by the striking alien-like starfish flowers that can span up to 10cm in diameter. These floating flowers have a beautifully rich red wine-coloured corona that perfectly contrasts with yellow stamens. The waxy and glabrous nature of the petals make you double take to make sure this isn’t a real star fish far from its home.

But wait, there’s more; these velvety blooms emit an odour reminiscent of rotting flesh. At times, it emits a particularly unpleasant odour. The ingenious purpose behind this botanical oddity is a clever survival strategy. Stapelia cedrimontana relies on flies for pollination. The foul scent, combined with the flower’s deep maroon hues, convincingly mimics decaying meat. Unsuspecting flies land on the flower, deposit their eggs, and inadvertently transfer pollen in the process.

For those fascinated by the succulent milkweeds, such as Huernia, Caralluma and Stapelia, the latter are one of the easiest types to grow. They require minimal care, thrive in well-drained soil and bright, indirect light with infrequent deep watering. The real reward for the patient grower comes when they are ready to bloom.