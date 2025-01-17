Trending towards timber

Soft neutrals and a lighter palette are on the menu for kitchen and bathroom designs this year.

Kitchens and bathrooms are often considered two of the most important areas in the house, so what will they look like in 2025?

The National Kitchen and Bathroom Association of New Zealand (NKBA) has surveyed its members and the results show homeowners can expect to see contemporary-style timber kitchens, with porcelain bench tops in soft neutral tones.

Walnut and oak were tipped to be the most popular choices for cabinetry, a statement from the organisation said.

Maria Pomeroy, of Maria Pomeroy Interiors, said timber was warm and allowed for combinations in tone and colour.

"Walnut, for instance, has a beautiful grain and there is such a lovely variation within the timber. It is a very popular choice with homeowners."

When it came to bench tops, members predicted 2025 would be the year of porcelain in soft, neutral tones or deep, earthy colours.

This kitchen was designed by Melanie Sa’u, of Melanie Sa’u Design Studio. PHOTO: SUPPLIED Jess Beavon, of Millbrook Kitchens, said soft neutrals were timeless and tended to be more marketable for homeowners who wanted to sell in the not-too-distant future.

"Many of our clients are moving away from the darker colours and are looking to embrace a more organic, lighter, natural feel ... A lighter tone creates an illusion of a larger space, and it has a more timeless appeal."

In terms of an overall aesthetic, the designers said many homeowners wanted modern, contemporary kitchens with integrated appliances, a large kitchen island and plenty of storage.

Ms Pomeroy felt clean lines would always be in style.

"There have been a lot of arches introduced into kitchen design over the past few years but for longevity, straight lines with soft curves are a longer-lasting design.

"It doesn't tend to date, and the style offers an enduring appeal to kitchen design."

Splashbacks that are a continuation of the bench top and seamless up the wall was another trend not going anywhere any time soon, the association said.

Not only "aesthetically beautiful", seamless benches and splashbacks were easy to clean.

NKBA executive officer Rachael Kwok said most of the kitchens designed by members in 2024 took six months from design to install and cost between $20,000 and $50,000.

Floating vanities and creative lighting are on trend in bathrooms. This one was designed by Carmen Hubber, of Hub Design, Queenstown. PHOTO: JOHN WILLIAMS The wide price range showed a kitchen could be delivered within a range of budgets.

"For some, a functional space that looks modern and timeless is all that is required.

"For others, a kitchen is a piece of art, an outlet for a creative designer and a showpiece for a homeowner."

When it came to bathrooms, the predictions were for a luxurious, relaxing vibe with creative lighting, floating vanities and earthy and neutral tones.

"Porcelain was expected to be the most popular material of choice.

In 2024, bathrooms designed by NKBA members cost between $20,000 and $40,000 and took three months, on average, to design and install.

As homeowners sit tight during difficult economic times, designers felt affordability was the greatest concern for their industry.

Ms Kwok said many homeowners seemed to be waiting for interest rates to drop before embarking on their next renovation or new build. However, 60% of members surveyed described their workload as consistent or busy.