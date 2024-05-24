Wild rosemary ideal for dry climates

Eriocephalus africanus is in flower in the South African plant collection in the Dunedin Botanic Garden.

is a fragrant grey-leaved shrub native to South Africa.

Though unrelated to the common Mediterranean rosemary, E. africanus is commonly called "wild rosemary" due its resemblance in foliage and growth habit.

Its leaves are strongly aromatic when crushed and have similar culinary uses to rosemary. However, unlike rosemary, the soft foliage takes on a silver sheen thanks to minute silvery hairs covering the leaf surface.

The woolly texture of the leaves isn’t just for show; it helps the plant retain moisture and survive in dry climates.

The grey colour helps reflect sunlight, and keeps the plant cool in hot temperatures.

Even the small needle-like form of the leaves helps reduce transpiration.

The adaptations within the plant make it perfect for a water-conserving garden, or those difficult hot and dry garden spots.

E. africanus puts on its best display in winter, when it becomes covered in small white daisy-like flowers with contrasting purple centres. Following the display of flowers comes an abundance of fluffy seedheads, giving the appearance of fluffy snow.

Being drought tolerant and hardy, E. africanus can be easy to grow at home in the right location. The shrub reaches a height of one metre and can be lightly pruned to keep it shaped and compact.

See Eriocephalus africanus in flower in the South African plant collection in the upper garden.

