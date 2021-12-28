Give it a go: Singing

Sally Randall hosts Social Singing Oamaru and knows the many health benefits the hobby can bring someone. PHOTO: KAYLA HODGE

Singing is good for the soul — just ask Sally Randall.

Ms Randall’s group, Social Singing Oamaru, helps people revel in the joy of singing while creating a sense of community connection.

Many people believed they were unable to sing, but Ms Randall said 95% of people had the ability — they just need to develop ear and voice co-ordination.

‘‘It deeply saddens me how common it is for a person to have simply just stopped singing in their youth. I’m passionate about getting people singing, helping them to connect to their voice,’’ Ms Randall said.

Singing provided breathing benefits, reduced stress, an increased sense of wellbeing, and improved immunity, mood and cognitive function.

About four years ago, Ms Randall created Social Singing Oamaru, and it hit the right note with about 60 members.

‘‘Community singing connects people and it’s such a wonderful way to help people increase their wellbeing. I just loved the concept and the way I could see people come to life and become joyful through the process.’’

The Covid-19 pandemic had silenced her group, leading Ms Randall to research ‘‘singing masks’’ so they could regroup.

‘‘I really feel for them. My love goes to all of the singers whom we are unable to meet with.’’

Ms Randall has created online videos to teach people warm-up and singing techniques.

— Kayla Hodge