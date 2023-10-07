Ideal conditions for exploring the heavens

This week, I invite you to join me on an evening tour of the northwestern sky. With the moon reaching last quarter at 2am this morning, the early part of the night is devoid of moonlight, making conditions ideal for exploring the heavens.

Our tour begins with Altair, which is the brightest star in Aquila. Aquila is the symbol of the ancient god Zeus. Aquila is an eagle which carries Zeus’ thunderbolts across the sky. The kite-shaped constellation is right in the middle of the Milky Way, which means it is teeming with star clusters and nebulae and well worth exploring with binoculars.

As darkness falls, Altair is visible 30 degrees above the northwestern horizon. The star is slightly hotter than the sun, with a surface temperature of roughly 7500°C. It shines white and is, by far, the brightest star in this part of the sky. By celestial standards, Altair is relatively close to us. Astronomers estimate its distance at a tad over 16 light years.

Once you have found Altair, cast your gaze to the right in the sky. You will easily see the distinctive group of five stars that make up the body and tail of the constellation Delphinus. One of the smallest constellations in the sky, Delphinus is said to represent the dolphin sent by sea god Poseidon to locate Amphitrite, the Nereid he wanted to woo.

If you can access a telescope, it is worth pointing it towards the star Gamma Delphinus, the orange-gold star marking the dolphin’s mouth. This is one of the finest double stars in the heavens; even small telescopes show a secondary star with a lime green colour. This binary star system is about 125 light years from Earth and takes more than 3000 years to complete one orbit.

Once you have had your fill of celestial dolphins, there’s another small constellation to spot in this part of the sky. I’m talking about Sagitta, whose four brightest stars are directly below Altair. In Greek mythology, Sagitta is the arrow used by Hercules to kill the eagle trying to eat Prometheus.