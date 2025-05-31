Last weekend, after some intense strategic planning as part of my day job, I finally managed an entire night under the stars at my new observing site out in Middlemarch. No clouds.

No wind. Just the hush of the Taieri and a sky so dark it felt like I’d stepped into space.

I’d been itching to test my astronomy gear out there and I knew exactly what I wanted to photograph: Omega Centauri. Or, as I like to call it, Oh My God Centauri.

You see, Omega isn’t your run-of-the-mill deep sky object.

It’s a globular cluster — an enormous swarm of ancient stars bound together by gravity.

More than 10 million suns packed into a ball about 150 light-years across, orbiting our Milky Way like a bee around a honeypot.

It sits high in the southern sky early in the night, glittering like a celestial snow globe.

Omega Centauri resides in the constellation Centaurus, a sprawling figure representing a wise centaur from Greek mythology — sometimes identified as Chiron, tutor to heroes like Hercules.

It’s a rich part of the sky, but few objects anywhere can compete with Omega’s sheer majesty.

I remember the first time I saw it, I actually gasped.

My photograph from Middlemarch doesn’t quite capture that gasp — but it comes close.

In the image, you can see the subtle hues of the stars: some glowing blue-white with youth and energy, others tinged with orange and red, ancient and cooling.

The colours tell stories of stellar lifetimes, of nuclear fire slowly fading across billions of years.

Omega Centauri is about 16,000 light-years away.

That means the light that hit my telescope last Saturday left the cluster shortly after our ancestors who I’m sure my fellow columnist Tom Higham would explain, were first shaping tools on the savannah.

That’s the magic of deep-sky photography — you’re not just capturing light, you’re catching time.

There’s something humbling about sitting alone on a cold paddock, camera clicking away, with a million stars staring back at you from the deep past.

I packed up just before dawn, with the Milky Way arching overhead and a thermos of lukewarm tea in my hand, already planning my next night out under that Middlemarch sky.