Despite the cloud cover the sun still shines through

The author’s "solar observatory" in Middlemarch — solar panels can be monitored by an app displaying the amount of electricity being generated. Photo: supplied

It's Saturday in Otago, and rain is sluicing down the windows with such commitment that even my dog, Connie Springer, usually a fearless explorer of puddles, has taken to the couch and refuses to budge. The sky is a uniform grey— a sort of damp wool blanket flung indifferently over our corner of the world. As I write this, the forecast promises more of the same. And next week, just when one might hope to catch the odd star, we'll be treated to a full moon, that unblinking celestial torch which washes the heavens with silvery indifference, making faint objects even fainter.

So what does an astronomer do when the skies are cloudy, and the moon is full? Well, I've found a new way to watch the sky and it's not what you might expect.

Last week, with the help of some competent electricians and a lot of careful reading of instruction manuals, I installed 28 solar panels at our place in Middlemarch.

The primary goal, of course, was to generate electricity and reduce dependence on the grid. But in the process, I discovered a new and somewhat compulsive form of skywatching.

You see, the solar panels come with an app. And this app — a marvel of the modern age — shows me how much electricity I'm generating. At 9am on a sunny winter day, the panels might produce a piffling 30w.

But by 12.30pm, when the sun is at its highest, they're cranking out over 4000w, all quietly stored away for future use in a sleek battery in the shed.

Anyway, the app has become my new form of solar observation. Who needs sunspots when you can chart kilowatt-hours with obsessive glee?

Even on a gloomy day when the rain is pouring, the system still generates power. Despite clouds blocking the sun, the panels produce over a kilowatt of electricity. This shows us that, no matter the weather, the sun is always sending us energy.

I suppose, in a way, I've built a solar observatory in Middlemarch— one that both watches and is powered by the sun.

So now, when I can't observe the sun with my telescopes, I can still store its energy for future use.