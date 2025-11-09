Neanderthals emerge from slithers of the past

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Through a new analytical method known as collagen peptide mass fingerprinting, "Zooms" for short, it is now possible to identify the species of even a tiny fragment of bone and scientists use this to search for human bone. One of the hundreds of Starosele fragments that scientists at the University of Vienna recently analysed comes from a human. It is just under 5cm long, but packed with information.
Climate modellers identified two favourable climatic periods 120,000 and 60,000 years ago during which Neanderthals may have moved between the Crimea, central Asia and Europe along vegetated corridors, perhaps following migrating herds of animals. Zooms tells us that the Neanderthals of the Crimea and the Altai were specialised horse hunters, who also killed the occasional bison. Both animals are adapted to steppe and piedmont habitats.
There was a time when fragments of bone were of little scientific use and were consigned to the too hard basket. No more. This remarkable co-operative research is a prime example of how a tiny fragment of bone can document a distant chapter in the human past.