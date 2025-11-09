Painting a pivotal moment

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
By the late 1920s, however, the world was catching up with Hodgkins’s modern vision. Back in England, she was becoming more widely recognised and acknowledged as a leading figure of British contemporary art of the day. She was exhibiting alongside artists including Barbara Hepworth, Ben Nicholson, and Henry Moore, who were all part of the London-based Seven and Five Society (est. 1919). As a group credited for helping initiate an abstract art movement in Britain, works such as Red Cockerel would have clearly established Hodgkins’s status as an artist committed to progress and innovation. She was invited into the Seven and Five Society in 1929 and remained a member of the society until 1934.
The momentum of Hodgkins’s artistic practice continued to build and in 1939 she was selected to represent Britain at the 22nd Venice Biennale. Due to the outbreak of World War 2, Britain ultimately cancelled its presentation. However, the works were exhibited in London in 1940. By this time Hodgkins was being described as a ‘‘painter of genius’’ — a far cry from her despair at the reception to her earlier forays into abstraction with works such as Red Cockerel.
In 1957 Red Cockerel was purchased for the collection of Dunedin Public Art Gallery by the Dunedin Public Art Gallery Society. It is the most radical painting by Hodgkins in the gallery’s collection, marking a critical moment of change within the career of Ōtepoti Dunedin’s most famous artist.