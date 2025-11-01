The house that love built

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The concept of objects having a life force is known among anthropologists as animism, and it’s a common underlying thread in the spiritual beliefs of many indigenous groups. In a New Zealand context, the best way I’ve seen this phenomenon described is the "mana of taonga."
I’m new to Waitaki Museum (and indeed, the district) and on my first visit, I was immediately drawn to a doll’s house on display. I must (sheepishly) admit I didn’t read the label, I was simply drawn to the house with an "ohh" and an "ahhh". It was my manager who said, "yes it’s so sad that the little girl it was made for died." Shocked, I then turned to the label, titled Poor Dorothy.
When you picture a doll’s house, it’s likely the classic Victorian two-storey with a turret. The unique and alluring quality of this house is that it represents a classic Kiwi weatherboard home, with lawn, fence and rotary clothesline. It was made for little Dorothy Andrew while she was a patient at Oamaru Public Hospital. She spent quite a bit of time in the children’s ward. We’re not exactly sure what ailment she suffered from, but long days, spent apart from family and friends, could not have been easy on the little girl. Her uncle, wanting to bring her some joy, built the doll’s house. I can only imagine the comfort having a toy like that would have brought Dorothy, helping fill the long, lonely days.
The doll’s house remained in Oamaru Public Hospital for many decades, a testament to unconditional love and the universality of grief. It is now on permanent display on the first floor of the Waitaki Museum. Every morning, as I do my rounds, I say hello to the doll’s house, and I stop and think how grateful I am that my children live in a time when they could be vaccinated against such a devastating illness.
Tracey Kearns is curator museum at the Waitaki Museum & Archive Te Whare Taoka o Waitaki.