The house that love built

The doll’s house made for Dorothy Andrew. Photo: Waitaki Museum

In my time working in museums and archives, and as an avid museum visitor, there have always been certain objects that resonate so deeply with me that their story lingers long after I leave their physical proximity. It feels as if the object has a spiritual presence. I know I am not alone in this experience. If an old doll has ever given you the heebie- jeebies, or you still hold on to your beloved childhood soft toy, then you may understand what I am talking about.

The concept of objects having a life force is known among anthropologists as animism, and it’s a common underlying thread in the spiritual beliefs of many indigenous groups. In a New Zealand context, the best way I’ve seen this phenomenon described is the "mana of taonga."

Photo: Waitaki Museum

Often, when working in collection stores, I find myself talking to the taonga. Sometimes I ask forgiveness if I need to disturb them, or I might explain to them what activity I’m hoping they’ll participate in. And sometimes I just say "Hi".

I’m new to Waitaki Museum (and indeed, the district) and on my first visit, I was immediately drawn to a doll’s house on display. I must (sheepishly) admit I didn’t read the label, I was simply drawn to the house with an "ohh" and an "ahhh". It was my manager who said, "yes it’s so sad that the little girl it was made for died." Shocked, I then turned to the label, titled Poor Dorothy.

When you picture a doll’s house, it’s likely the classic Victorian two-storey with a turret. The unique and alluring quality of this house is that it represents a classic Kiwi weatherboard home, with lawn, fence and rotary clothesline. It was made for little Dorothy Andrew while she was a patient at Oamaru Public Hospital. She spent quite a bit of time in the children’s ward. We’re not exactly sure what ailment she suffered from, but long days, spent apart from family and friends, could not have been easy on the little girl. Her uncle, wanting to bring her some joy, built the doll’s house. I can only imagine the comfort having a toy like that would have brought Dorothy, helping fill the long, lonely days.

Dorothy Andrew’s shared gravestone. Photo: Waitaki Museum

In a tragic turn of events, Dorothy contracted meningitis, a diagnosis that still strikes fear into the hearts of parents today. Devastatingly, she passed away at the age of 8.

The doll’s house remained in Oamaru Public Hospital for many decades, a testament to unconditional love and the universality of grief. It is now on permanent display on the first floor of the Waitaki Museum. Every morning, as I do my rounds, I say hello to the doll’s house, and I stop and think how grateful I am that my children live in a time when they could be vaccinated against such a devastating illness.

Tracey Kearns is curator museum at the Waitaki Museum & Archive Te Whare Taoka o Waitaki.