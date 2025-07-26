Stitched into position

Painting of a civil official wearing a robe with rank badge. PHOTO: X2008.9490. TUHURA OTAGO MUSEUM COLLECTION. Embroidery once defined someone’s standing in China, writes Moira White.

We are all familiar with a range of id badges — our own or others’ — from military dog tags to membership cards or security passes of one form or another. Some we carry, others we wear clipped to a pocket, or on a lanyard around our neck. They convey a range of information that might include a name, job title, place of employment, or sometimes a photograph. However, none that I have seen are even remotely as beautiful as the silk rank badges (buzi) that were worn for centuries by Chinese court officials.

Ming dynasty clothing regulations in 1391 required court officials to wear decorative textile patches that showed which of the nine civil or military ranks they had attained. Birds were used to indicate the civil ranks, while the military ranks were denoted by a variety of animals. Censors, who conducted special investigations for the emperor and reported on other officials, had their own badge depicting a mythical creature, the xiezhi. The badge tradition continued into the Qing dynasty, with most showing a representation of the universe: waves below a landscape and central creature, above which were the sky and clouds.

The rank badges (sometimes called Mandarin squares) were worn as matching pairs on the front and back of ceremonial robes. Most are more or less square in shape. Because the robes had a centre front opening, badges on the back were a single piece, but those on the front had a vertical split down the middle.

Embroidered civil official rank badge possibly depicting a goose (the fourth grade). PHOTO: F2025.8. GIFT OF JAMES BARCLAY; TŪHURA OTAGO MUSEUM COLLECTION. PHOTOGRAPH BY JEN COPEDO

They don’t, of course, include the name of an individual, but we do know that each person who wore one had been granted permission to do so by the emperor. However, he (the officials were all men) had to provide and pay for the badge himself, which is one explanation for the variations that can be seen in the style and composition of the design. The exams for the civil officials were taken after years of study, so we know at least those who had qualified to wear the badges were hard working, intelligent, and focused.

Tūhura Otago Museum has recently received five pairs of civil rank badges that were given to the donor’s mother in the mid-20th century, through her association with the Chinese Presbyterian Church in Dunedin. We already had a small number in the collection. The de Beers donated a censor’s badge in the 1980s, and Maud Brown gave us four single badges in 1973; none of them are military. She and her husband, the Rev Thomas Brown, worked for the London Missionary Society in China for most of the 1910s and 1920s.

In all five pairs of this most recent generous donation, the bird looks towards a circular red sun, representing the emperor. At least three of the pairs show a silver pheasant, denoting the fifth civil rank. Identifying the birds can be a bit of a challenge, not only for me, but the long, serrated tail feathers in many embroidered versions of silver pheasants are distinctive. Apparently, this is the species of bird most frequently encountered in collections of rank badges. The other two pairs show what may be a wild goose (the fourth civil rank).

A pair of embroidered fifth grade civil rank badges showing a silver pheasant, with narcissus on either side. The birds shown on the Qing dynasty civil rank badges, from the ninth rank to the first, are the paradise flycatcher, quail, Mandarin duck, egret, silver pheasant, wild goose, peacock, golden pheasant, and crane. PHOTO: F2025.10 GIFT OF JAMES BARCLAY. PHOTOGRAPH BY JEN COPEDO.

While wives of officials had been entitled to wear the badge of their husband’s rank for a long time, researchers suggest that in the mid-18th century, a custom developed for the animal in a wife’s badge to face in the opposite direction to those in her husband’s. The creatures would then face one another when the couple sat side by side. Our recent gift includes two pairs facing to the left (said to have been those worn by men, as civil officials sat on the left of the emperor), and three to the right.

In four of these pairs, the bird stands on one foot on a rock or hill, but in the fifth, the bird flies through a sky of stylised clouds. Even among these examples, there are many variations in the details. Some have auspicious symbols, the border patterns differ, and the plants depicted on the sides, for instance, vary greatly and are perhaps something the wearers were allowed to choose for themselves.

The size of rank badges reduced over the centuries and for that and other reasons, it seems likely that those which comprise this new gift were made in the later years of the Qing dynasty. The social role of rank badges ceased when the Qing dynasty ended in 1911, but removed from their original context, they remained of appeal to textile collectors for their beauty and interest, and the skill shown in their making.

Moira White is curator humanities at Tūhura Otago Museum.