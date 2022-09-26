Once around the sun in a figure of eight

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
My project ended this week. I dismounted the camera and took it to a makeshift darkroom in the laundry. Under red light, I removed the plate, popping it into a chemical bath to develop the latent image. After a few minutes, I shouted with delight. My year-long project to capture the solar analemma was a success!
The elongated figure of eight curve you can see in this week’s picture is called a solar analemma. The shape of the analemma you see depends on your location, the tilt of our planet’s axis and Earth’s varying speed around the sun.
Thanks to Earth’s 23.5 degree axial tilt in relation to its orbit, the sun’s altitude and rate of motion in the sky change during the year. Also, because our home planet’s orbit is elliptical, its velocity changes as we go around the sun. We move fastest in January when closest and slowest in July when furthest away. Earth’s ever-changing speed is also a factor that affects the sun’s observed position.
This week’s picture illustrates the impact the combination of all these factors has on the observed position of the sun as seen from my garden. The analemma can be complicated to explain but it is a thing of great beauty.
- Ian Griffin