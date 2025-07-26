Observatory opens to the sky

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
It sits out there now, squat and sturdy, in a corner of a Middlemarch field where the sky still feels wild and the view is to die for. I am pleased to report that the roof rolls off smoothly, powered by a garage door opener that makes a satisfyingly industrial clunk when it opens and closes. A Dunedin firm helped with the design, and after a few hard-earned lessons in wind dynamics, we seem to have got it right.
Last week, I experienced first light, that magical moment when a telescope in a new home gets to do what it was made for. As the sky faded to velvet, I aligned the mount to the south celestial pole, checked the cables, took a deep breath, and aimed upwards.
It was quiet, cold, and absolutely perfect.
And now, I face the pleasant dilemma of every new parent: what to name this latest arrival — something fitting, something that speaks to Middlemarch and the sky above it. I’m open to suggestions — if you’ve got an idea for a name, drop me a line. The only rule is that it must sound good echoing across a frosty paddock at midnight.