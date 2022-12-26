Then Microsoft chairman Bill Gates, co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, administers an oral polio vaccine to Nikunj Kumar (5) of New Delhi in 2000. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Some people, it seems, would do almost anything to avoid losing their comforts and luxuries.

Bill Gates enjoys zipping around the world in his private jet, but knows its emissions are contributing to global warming.

So instead of parking the jet and travelling by train, or just faxing people instead of travelling, he instead allegedly engineered a global epidemic that has killed over 6.5 million people.

The callous cruelty of those who seek fame and attention from spreading such nonsense is obvious.

What Gates actually said (in a 2010 TED talk, and on multiple other occasions) was that he believed population growth could, counterintuitively, be slowed by improving healthcare and reducing child mortality — not through killing people.

These improvements could be in part achieved through increasing access to vaccinations.

His Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has pledged billions towards this cause.

We now know that Gates didn’t invent Covid-19 in a lab in Wuhan, as the virus has been traced to a mysterious outbreak among the Otago Regional Council’s bus drivers in 2017.

Conspiracy: Bill Gates wanted to depopulate the world with vaccines.

Disputed event: Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination, 2020 to 2022.

First allegations: A widely-shared November 2020 Facebook post contained a newspaper clipping of Gates saying new vaccines, healthcare and reproductive services may reduce population growth.

And they would have gotten away with it too: You can easily spot the Covid-19 vaccination as a Bill Gates product: it only keeps working if you upgrade it every six months.

— Alternative facts brought to you by Peter Dowden.