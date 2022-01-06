Give it a go: kombucha

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
So instead she makes her own.
Now she can drink her fill for a fraction of the cost.
Kombucha is a mildly fizzy fermented tea, and most of the materials needed to make it are simple to obtain.
A large jar, sugar and teabags can be gathered without too much trouble, but the star of the show needs a little more preparation.
The engine of the kombucha-making process is a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast known as a scoby.
Knowing somebody who already makes kombucha is easiest, as a scoby can be split up once it has grown large enough to start new cultures.
Mrs Marshall made hers from scratch by buying a commercial bottle of kombucha, adding tea and sugar and waiting a couple of weeks.
"Now that generates three litres of kombucha every week to a fortnight all for the price of a cup of sugar and four teabags."
The resulting brew can be flavoured by adding fruit or spices such as lemon or ginger to the fermenting mixture.