Have you ever?... Thomas Umaga-Jensen

Thomas Umaga-Jensen on his way to a try for Otago against Tasman at Forsyth Barr Stadium this year. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Yeah, absolutely. Especially if I’m the bank manager.

... peed in a pool?

Of course. Too much admin to get out and go to the bathroom.

... gone in for a kiss and missed the mark?

First time going to a marae I went to kiss the aunty on the cheek but missed and kissed her straight on the lips. Very awkward.

... forgot to wash your rugby gear?

Yeah this happens quite a lot and everybody knows you’re wearing old shorts or a shirt cause it reeks. Haha.

... have you ever conveniently forgotten to pay back that loan?

Not really a loan, but I still haven’t done my ice bucket challenge from 2014 that Malo Tuitama sent me.