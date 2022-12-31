Have you ever?... Thomas Umaga-Jensen

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Highlanders and Otago midfielder Thomas Umaga-Jensen knows his way around the rugby field but not the washing machine.
... slipped an extra hundy into your pile during a game of Monopoly?
Yeah, absolutely. Especially if I’m the bank manager.
... peed in a pool?
Of course. Too much admin to get out and go to the bathroom.
... gone in for a kiss and missed the mark?
First time going to a marae I went to kiss the aunty on the cheek but missed and kissed her straight on the lips. Very awkward.
... forgot to wash your rugby gear?
Yeah this happens quite a lot and everybody knows you’re wearing old shorts or a shirt cause it reeks. Haha.
... have you ever conveniently forgotten to pay back that loan?
Not really a loan, but I still haven’t done my ice bucket challenge from 2014 that Malo Tuitama sent me.