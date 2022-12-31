Saturday, 31 December 2022

Have you ever?... Thomas Umaga-Jensen

    1. Life & Style
    2. Summer Times

    Thomas Umaga-Jensen on his way to a try for Otago against Tasman at Forsyth Barr Stadium this...
    Thomas Umaga-Jensen on his way to a try for Otago against Tasman at Forsyth Barr Stadium this year. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    Highlanders and Otago midfielder Thomas Umaga-Jensen knows his way around the rugby field but not the washing machine.

    ... slipped an extra hundy into your pile during a game of Monopoly?

    Yeah, absolutely. Especially if I’m the bank manager.

    ... peed in a pool?

    Of course. Too much admin to get out and go to the bathroom.

    ... gone in for a kiss and missed the mark?

    First time going to a marae I went to kiss the aunty on the cheek but missed and kissed her straight on the lips. Very awkward.

    ... forgot to wash your rugby gear?

    Yeah this happens quite a lot and everybody knows you’re wearing old shorts or a shirt cause it reeks. Haha.

    ... have you ever conveniently forgotten to pay back that loan?

    Not really a loan, but I still haven’t done my ice bucket challenge from 2014 that Malo Tuitama sent me.