Q&A: Confessions of an E tu organiser

Ann Galloway. Photo: Christine O'Connor

Being a union organiser can be a stressful job, but it pays off for Dunedin E tu organiser Ann Galloway when she resolves problems for members.

Why do you do what you do?

Like most people, I need to work in order to survive. More seriously though, being a union organiser is not an easy job; there are issues that arise which can be very interesting, to say the least. Every day brings a new challenge. I love the diversity of the job and the wonderful feeling when we resolve an issue for our members. The down side is that not all issues can be resolved amicably; it can be quite stressful.

Who would you invite to your dream dinner party?

I love to have a giggle so it would have to be a comedian, like Peter Kaye or John Bishop. I also love to sing karaoke so I would invite Robbie Williams so I could do a duet with him. Laughing and singing is all very well but I think to even things out, I would include Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. We are all hopeful that she and the Labour Party will keep their promises to New Zealand.

What is your earliest memory?

We were moving house when I was about 2, and my parents left me with a neighbour while they did the move. I remember being upset in case they didn't come back for me.

What did you want to be when you were growing up?

To be honest, I did not know what I wanted to do. I tried various things - shop work, hairdressing, office work - and at one time I worked as a lollipop lady, which I really loved; the kids were great. I had to give that up when we moved. I began working with older people and came to realise that I enjoyed helping people, and that realisation led me into the job I do today.

What is your most embarrassing moment?

I remember arriving to pick my son up from school one day. Someone had parked in a no-parking spot and I was giving them a glare when I fell over the kerb right in front of them. I had bruised knees (and ego) for weeks. To be fair, the chap in the car, instead of laughing, got out and asked me if I was OK.

Property aside, what's the most extravagant thing you've bought?

I have to say it was a piece of jewellery. I have never been one for extravagance but when I saw this piece I just had to have it. Needless to say, now when shopping with my husband he plans the shopping route so we don't go past any jewellers if he can help it.

Who would play you in the film of your life?

It would have to be Melissa McCarthy. She is such a good actor and comedienne - I think she would do me justice.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Sneaking an extra five, 10 or 30 minutes in bed on a morning, which can sometimes make me late for work (please don't tell the boss).

What would be your dream job?

Oh that's a hard one. Hostess on Lotto; then I would only have to work twice a week. Or I could be a tester for beds; then I could lie about all day and still get paid. However, I think if you enjoy your job, you are already living the dream.

What single thing would improve the quality of your life?

More sleep (see above).

What keeps you awake at night? Remembering all the things I forgot to do during the day, and thinking about all the things I need to do the next day.

What song would you like played at your funeral?

There is so many I would like - I Am What I Am, Union Maid and This is My Life - but the best one would be dedicated to my husband Tony, You are The Wind Beneath my Wings, because I couldn't do what I do without him.