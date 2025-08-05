Woman seriously hurt in icy crash near Dunedin

Photo: Getty Images

A woman was taken to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries after her vehicle slid off an icy road early this morning.

Police were called to the crash in Silverstream Valley Rd, North Taieri, at about 5.45am, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

A 50-year-old woman was driving on the icy road when her vehicle ‘‘slid off the road into a bush’’.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded with one ambulance.

One patient in a serious condition was transported to Dunedin Hospital, the spokesperson said.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz