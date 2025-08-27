Crash after dropped vape leads cops to wanted man

A wanted Mosgiel man was nabbed by police after crashing his car as he rummaged around for a dropped vape.

The 41-year-old man was driving down Tyne St, Mosgiel, at about 5pm yesterday when he lost hold of his vape, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

As he hunted for it on the passenger seat the man took his eyes off the road and drove into a parked car, causing extensive damage to both vehicles.

When police arrived they realised the man was wanted on drug charges, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He was wanted in relation to LSD that was found in Dunedin on March 24.

The man was arrested and charged with procurement and possession of LSD, procurement and possession of methamphetamine, possession of utensils for methamphetamine, possession of cannabis oil, breaches of the medicine act, and reckless driving.

He would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

