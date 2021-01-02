Saturday, 2 January 2021

Reflecting on resilience and a promising future

    By Grant Miller
    Chris Hadfield, co-owner of Ritual Coffee Shop in Wanaka. PHOTO: MARK PRICE
    The Otago Daily Times     asks prominent southerners how they have been getting through a year dominated by Covid-19. Reporter Grant Miller talks to cafe owner Chris Hadfield about the challenges.

     

    When I reflect on 2020, I think...

    Of the resilience of our staff, their commitment to our business, the support of our regular customers and the sense of the Wanaka community coming together.

    I survived by...

    Coming up with a personal and business plan to make sure our mental health didn’t suffer and we could make the best of every opportunity.

    I discovered I really liked...

    Spending time at home with my husband, exploring the neighbourhood and enjoying the slower pace of life in such a beautiful place.

    I discovered I didn’t like...

    Not a lot really but mainly the uncertainty of the future of both our business and of those around us.

    I think 2021 will be...

    I hope it will provide a new sense of the full potential of living in Wanaka where we can focus on lifestyle and the pace of life. We have the opportunity, as a community, to enhance what we have in Wanaka.

