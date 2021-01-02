Reflecting on resilience and a promising future

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
When I reflect on 2020, I think...
Of the resilience of our staff, their commitment to our business, the support of our regular customers and the sense of the Wanaka community coming together.
I survived by...
Coming up with a personal and business plan to make sure our mental health didn’t suffer and we could make the best of every opportunity.
I discovered I really liked...
Spending time at home with my husband, exploring the neighbourhood and enjoying the slower pace of life in such a beautiful place.
I discovered I didn’t like...
Not a lot really but mainly the uncertainty of the future of both our business and of those around us.
I think 2021 will be...
I hope it will provide a new sense of the full potential of living in Wanaka where we can focus on lifestyle and the pace of life. We have the opportunity, as a community, to enhance what we have in Wanaka.