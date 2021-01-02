Reflecting on resilience and a promising future

Chris Hadfield, co-owner of Ritual Coffee Shop in Wanaka. PHOTO: MARK PRICE asks prominent southerners how they have been getting through a year dominated by Covid-19. Reporter Grant Miller talks to cafe owner Chris Hadfield about the challenges.

When I reflect on 2020, I think...

Of the resilience of our staff, their commitment to our business, the support of our regular customers and the sense of the Wanaka community coming together.

I survived by...

Coming up with a personal and business plan to make sure our mental health didn’t suffer and we could make the best of every opportunity.

I discovered I really liked...

Spending time at home with my husband, exploring the neighbourhood and enjoying the slower pace of life in such a beautiful place.

I discovered I didn’t like...

Not a lot really but mainly the uncertainty of the future of both our business and of those around us.

I think 2021 will be...

I hope it will provide a new sense of the full potential of living in Wanaka where we can focus on lifestyle and the pace of life. We have the opportunity, as a community, to enhance what we have in Wanaka.