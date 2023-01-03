Taking in scenery to Owaka

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Route: Dunedin to Owaka via Kaka Point (117km, time 1hr 31min)
Attractions: Kaka Point has a gorgeous sandy beach, and is an ideal place to stop for a swim. There is even a surf life-saving club which should give families peace of mind, although check in advance if it will be patrolled when you are coming by. For those who don’t fancy a less-than-tropical dip, it is also a nice place for a walk. In Owaka, check out the brilliant little museum to learn about the history of the area, including multiple shipwrecks. With free-flowing gin and a pistol-wielding captain, the final moments of the passenger ship are especially memorable.
Teapotland is also a cute wee stop on the main road.
Eat and drink: Bring a picnic to eat on the beach at Kaka Point, or stop at one of Owaka’s cafes. Catlins Cafe has good food, tasty smoothies and a secluded, grassy outdoor area for days when you don’t want to be inside.
Scorecard: 4/5. Well worth a trip on a sunny day.