Taking in scenery to Owaka

The Southern Scenic Route. PHOTOS: FIONA ELLIS

Route: Dunedin to Owaka via Kaka Point (117km, time 1hr 31min)

ODT GRAPHIC Spice up the Dunedin-Balclutha highway run with a good soundtrack. The Southern Scenic Route turnoff at Balclutha is where things really pick up, with beautiful vistas as the road winds along the coast.

Attractions: Kaka Point has a gorgeous sandy beach, and is an ideal place to stop for a swim. There is even a surf life-saving club which should give families peace of mind, although check in advance if it will be patrolled when you are coming by. For those who don’t fancy a less-than-tropical dip, it is also a nice place for a walk. In Owaka, check out the brilliant little museum to learn about the history of the area, including multiple shipwrecks. With free-flowing gin and a pistol-wielding captain, the final moments of the passenger ship are especially memorable.

Teapotland is also a cute wee stop on the main road.

Kaka Point beach. There are plenty of places to fill up en route, from Milton to Balclutha to Owaka itself. No need to stress.

Eat and drink: Bring a picnic to eat on the beach at Kaka Point, or stop at one of Owaka’s cafes. Catlins Cafe has good food, tasty smoothies and a secluded, grassy outdoor area for days when you don’t want to be inside.

Welcome sign, Owaka. Owaka’s name ‘‘The place of the canoe’’ is a nod to its location near the Owaka River. It is the largest town in the Catlins, an area first inhabited by Maori. The first Europeans to settle in the area were sealers and whalers. The Catlins became a major sawmilling area in the 19th century and in 1896 Owaka became a stop on the Catlins River Branch railway, which closed in 1971.

Scorecard: 4/5. Well worth a trip on a sunny day.