Adventure with a side of pain

Our wilderness adventure began early on Monday, September 20, when my phone rang. It was Jessica, our eldest daughter, ringing from England and she was in tears.
"I got one — I got a room in MIQ!" she bawled joyfully. It was two and a-half years since her dad, my husband Andrew, and I had last seen Jessica and she would now be spending Christmas with us.
Jess landed in New Zealand in early December and following her week in MIQ and several days in home isolation, we still had a few days before heading north for our Christmas gathering. How about a trip to Siberia, I suggested.
Surprisingly, New Zealand has about 16 places with Siberia in the name but Mount Aspiring National Park’s Siberia Valley, part of the Te Wahipounamu Unesco World Heritage Site, is probably the coldest and most inhospitable in winter. However, in summer this remote glacial carved U-shaped valley with its fast-flowing clear streams, pristine native rainforest and snow-capped mountains is a hiker’s paradise. Highly recommended is the one-day hike from the Department of Conservation Siberia Hut to Lake Crucible, beneath Mt Alba.
Southern Alps Air has a desk at the (recently renamed) Makarora Wilderness Lodge and that was where we found our pilot, Ryan. Our 9.30am departure was temporarily delayed due to low cloud over the Siberia Valley but after a 45-minute wait he gave us the thumbs-up. We assumed we would have to drive to an airport but no — Ryan pointed to the single-engine Cessna parked in the field on the other side of the road. Within minutes we were roaring down the grass airstrip and climbing steeply with a bird’s-eye view of the headwaters of Lake Wanaka and great swathes of flowering manuka on the lower foothills.
At the confluence of the Wilkin River and Siberia Stream we made a right-hand turn and headed up into the Siberia Valley. There was some remaining cloud over the glaciers and mountain summits, but the views of the mountains, valleys, waterfalls and streams were stunning.
After taking multiple photos and videos of us beside the plane, Ryan bade us farewell and we stepped gingerly into the first, fast-flowing stream of the day. It was a calf-deep wade across before the short walk to the hut. It was now about 11am, much later than we had planned to start the 14km return hike to Lake Crucible. We quickly flung our sleeping bags on three bunk bed mattresses, grabbed our daypacks, said hi to the Doc hut warden and set off down the valley.
Two to three kilometres from the hut we came to a signpost in the middle of an open grassy meadow where the track divided. The track to the right went to the Gillespie Pass (1490m), part of the three-four day 58km Gillespie Pass Circuit linking the Young, Siberia and Wilkin Valleys. We took the left track, which led to another stream crossing (our fourth of the day), a view of a spectacular waterfall and a Doc sign saying, "Lake Crucible, 2-3 hours One Way".
It was now past noon — time to up the pace, or so we thought. The trail entered a dark, dense beech and podocarp forest and within metres it had disappeared under twisted and tangled tree roots. We knew the trail went up a mountain spur but this was no longer hiking — we were climbing! Using our hands and feet we grabbed, pulled and heaved ourselves up past the trees, roots and rocks. The gritty trail wound its way steadily upwards, and if it wasn’t for the orange triangular markers on trees we would never have found our way.
Fortunately, the trail rose gently through an alpine meadow to the natural moraine wall holding the cirque lake. Unfortunately, it was a goat track winding its way around and in between large rocks. I have to admit I literally hobbled up this final section; but then we had to climb what seemed the near-vertical moraine wall of the cirque. It was worth it though. When I took that final step up to the rim the view was jaw-dropping.
A hundred or more mini-icebergs floated on the surface, while on the far side of the lake a glacier carved fresh icebergs into the dark murky water. Waterfalls tumbled down sheer rock faces and above it all Mt Alba, its glaciers and its snowfields, lay hidden beneath a blanket of cloud.
We checked our watches — it was 4pm and time to go. Heading down the rock wall and through the alpine meadow was made easier by the spectacular views down the valley. However, the beech forest descent was as hard going down as it was coming up, and I spent most of it sliding down on my backside. As an incentive to keep going we promised ourselves a 30-minute break at the bottom, but by the time we emerged from the forest the sun was casting long shadows on the mountains, so Andrew suggested we press on.
It was 8.30pm by the time Jessica and Andrew arrived at the Siberia Hut and past 9pm by the time I finally slipped the pack from my back, kicked off my boots and eased myself down on to one of the hard wooden benches on the deck. We were not alone. Other hikers staying in the hut that night were on the deck finishing their dinner, swatting the sandflies and chatting. The warden came over to me and said quietly two separate hiking groups we had passed earlier in the day had offered to go look for us when we had not returned by 8pm! She said she declined their offers as she "always knew we would make it back before sunset". Only just! Luckily, it was almost the summer solstice so sunset was still another half an hour away, just enough time to brew tea and dinner — with the aid of a torch.
Jessica is back in England, and we have long recovered from our aches and pains. Perhaps more importantly, I have since found out the Lake Crucible return hike is listed on various websites as "difficult" and "challenging". The same websites also estimate the hike to take roughly six to eight hours. It took me 10 hours. So do I regret going on the hike? Absolutely not. Would I do it again? Absolutely yes ... but, but, but, it would have to be with the caveat of me being much fitter and starting the hike earlier in the day. Mt Alba and Lake Crucible are like nowhere else in New Zealand and as the websites also say, it is one of this country’s off-the-beaten-track hidden gems.
-- Kerrie Waterworth is a Wanaka-based writer.