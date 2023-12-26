Back roads made in motorcycle heaven

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Before embarking on the wonderful motorcycling back roads of Central Otago, this route takes you off the beaten track straight away as you head south from Oamaru alongside the azure blue waters of Kakanui beach and the Pacific Ocean.
Oamaru, your starting point, is well worth exploring before you start your engine. The largest town of the Waitaki District, with a population of around just 14,000, gives you an idea of just how rural this region is. This cute little town boasts a high street full of buildings with bright white limestone Victorian architecture, and an original heritage precinct where you can discover shops, galleries, craft breweries and distilleries. Positioned perfectly between the two, an old Victorian grain warehouse is now the home to Steampunk HQ, an amazing and quite unique steampunk museum housing an eclectic array of weird and wonderful rusted art pieces, plus a tantalising light show. For nature lovers, there are also two penguin colonies in Oamaru, and each night at dusk you can watch rafts of native little blue penguins coming ashore to roost.
Start your engines!
Keeping away from the main State Highway 1 and following a few back roads, follow Beach Rd south of Oamaru. Beach Rd, as the name suggests, provides an absolute beachfront ride with the coast with its golden sandy beaches to your left and incredible views out to the Pacific Ocean. When you reach the seaside settlement of Kakanui, glide around to the right, following signs to All Day Bay and Dunedin. Follow Waianakarua Rd to rejoin State Highway 1.
Turning left on to State Highway 1, a ten-minute ride will bring you to Moeraki Boulders, a popular tourist attraction and a great place to stop and walk along the beach to view giant stone spheres which were exposed from the cliffside due to erosion. They now scatter the coastline and make an impressive sight at low tide. Kick down your stand and grab an ice cream at the cafe here overlooking the ocean.
Alternatively, follow the stunning east coast until you reach Palmerston, where you will turn right on to State Highway 85, following signs to Ranfurly.
Riding inland through rural farmland for the next 15km, cresting a hill and a sweeping bend, turn left on to Macraes Rd, following signs to Macraes Flat. The road begins to climb, with some fabulous curves looking out over the Otago vista. The undulations and long, sweeping bends, coupled with great visibility, mean you can open the throttle and enjoy riding this road safely at pace.
The landscape changes rapidly, from an untouched world to a huge earthmoving site plunging down some 200m into the huge opencast pit of OceanaGold, the largest modern-day gold mine in New Zealand. Further on at the township of Macraes you can learn more about the gold rush era, how it affected the area, and even book tours of the gold mine itself.
With the Lammermoor Ranges in the distance, continue along Hyde-Macraes Rd with a grin on your face, enjoying the serpentine arteries of the Otago back roads until meeting up with State Highway 87 at Hyde.
Head north on State Highway 87, weaving in and around the hills before reaching the comparatively flat landscape of Kyeburn and rejoining State Highway 85.
Meaning "plains of blood" in te reo Māori, Maniototo refers to the flowing red tussock that once surrounded the area.
Arriving at Kyeburn, turn left following signs to Ranfurly.
There is a fuel station here if you need to topup and quaint art deco architecture lines the zigzagged main street. Further north along State Highway 85, the historic Wedderburn Tavern is a great place to kick down your stand for a bite to eat. Built in 1885, this tavern was a welcoming watering hole for coaches and travellers and has an interesting history if you have time to stop.
Staying on State Highway 85, enjoy several hours of non-stop biking bliss via continuous sweeps and bends, with scenic vistas wherever you look.
Check out the detour to St Bathans and Blue Lake or the Ida Valley if you have the time.
Passing through small towns of Lauder and Chatto Creek will take you through to Alexandra and into the stunning wine country of Central Otago. Turn on to State Highway8, following signs to Cromwell. Five-minutes ride further along, follow the sign to veer off into historic Clyde township to check out this stunning historical location and the engineering marvel of the hydro dam as you depart on your way to Cromwell.
Approaching your destination, the ride alongside the mighty Clutha River that flows through the gorge into Lake Dunstan is simply breathtaking. Depending on what time of year you’re riding, these surrounding, imposing ranges may be dusted or covered with snow as the altitude increases and you cross over the bridge into the beautiful town of Cromwell.
Why this is such a great ride
This route is off the main tourist drive around the South Island. Multiple back roads will keep you off the main route for much of the way, and these empty ribbon roads intertwine the Central Otago countryside.
Detour 1 — Horse Range Rd
Detour 2 — St Bathans
The Vulcan Hotel and pub was first built during the gold rush era of 1869 for the prospectors and their families who settled here in the hope of finding a fortune. Boasting a rumour of being New Zealand’s most haunted hotel, with its very own ghost, "Rosie", why not check in to Room 1 and test your bravery with an overnight stay.
Across the road from the Vulcan is the man-made "Blue Lake". Around 1873, gold digging was prominent in Central Otago and by the early 1930s miners had created a pit so large it became dangerous for the townsfolk. The pit was abandoned and began to fill with water. Water filtered by the surrounding quartz stone cliffs and minerals gives the lake an ethereal blue colour.
Leaving St Bathans, continue in the same direction on St Bathans Loop Rd, but be aware you may encounter a few kilometres of hard, compacted, gravel road instead of tar seal.
Detour 3 — Ida Valley
Gilchrist’s Store, at the tiny 1890s village of Oturehua, and Hayes Engineering Works & Homestead showcase an unchanged era that’s history that has been restored and well preserved.
Continue along this excellent road that must have been made in motorcycle heaven, with long sweeps and excellent vistas. When you approach the small village of Ophir, turn left on to Swindon St before Blacks Hotel. This small detour will bring you to Ophir Historic Bridge. This marvellous piece of engineering is just one of many beautiful suspension bridges that used to straddle Otago’s mighty rivers back in the late 1800s. Quite a few remain today, creating interesting tourist attractions.
The Ophir Suspension Bridge, however, is still fully operational and quite a magnificent sight with its four tall piers made of solid schist stone on each corner. Ride over this piece of history before rejoining State Highway85.
Worth a look
Biker-friendly stops.—
Moeraki Boulders Cafe: 7 Moeraki Boulders Rd, Hampden
Waipiata Hotel: 29 Main St, Waipiata
Wedderburn Tavern: Wedderburn-Becks Rd, Wedderburn
Chatto Creek Tavern: 1544 Omakau-Chatto Creek Rd, Chatto Creek
The Stoaker Room: 180 State Highway8B, Cromwell
Highlands Motorsport Park: Corner SH6 and Sandflat Rd, Sandflat Rd, Cromwell
Scenic highlights along the way.—
Moeraki Boulders
Shag Point lookout and fur seals
Ophir Historic Bridge
Clyde Dam
The book
