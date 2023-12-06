Scintillating, steamy Singapore

A view of Singapore. PHOTOS: ALEX HANNAGAN

As a guest of Singapore, the first-time post-Covid, I am instantly reminded as soon as I set foot in Changi airport of why I love the Lion City.

This gleaming metropolis has something to offer for every explorer who chooses to touch down here. Whether it be your first visit experience or your 50th, Singapore will always make you smile.

The saying "first impressions last" rings true to the island city state, a country in maritime Southeast Asia. Singapore’s Changi airport alone is world class, offering state of the art facilities to the multitude of passengers that choose to visit each day of the year. On average about a million people per week transfer through this transportation hub. Why would you not when there is a butterfly garden, swimming pool, mouth-watering restaurants and the best shopping to be had?

A view of the Lion City.

Exiting the airport, I always love that hit of heat and humidity, instantly warming the bones, always needed when arriving from a Dunedin winter.

Jumping in a Grab (Singapore’s equivalent to Uber), off we set, taking in the pristine, tree-lined streets, to what will be our place of residence for the next few nights.

A dilemma Singapore tends to present to its eager visitors is the countless, splendid hotels to select from. The word "hotel" does not actually give such dwellings justice — many are destinations themselves. From a restored, quaint heritage building in Chinatown, a beachside resort on Sentosa Island or even the iconic, timeless charm of Raffles, established in 1887, its antithesis is the three interconnecting, mammoth and cascading towers along Marina Bay, known as Marina Bay Sands.

I could easily keep listing options here, as variety, truly the spice of life, rings true for any globe-trotter wishing to explore the Garden City.

The pick of the bunch this time for us is Marina Bay Sands, a prominent landmark of Singapore’s skyline. Its roof structure, long and curved, mirrors the hull of a large cruise ship, which is rather fitting, as at 57 stories high and 150m long it presents the highest and longest rooftop infinity pool in the world.

Every time I have gazed up at this impressive creation I always wonder, over the years since its opening in 2010, how many Instagram-worthy photos have been snapped at the top.

Marina Bay Sands lights up.

The thrum and buzz as soon as you enter to check in is intoxicating as the options to fill in time are endless.

After some meandering and exploring, we settle for a swim up top and to devour some dumplings, made from scratch in front of our eyes, located below deck at "The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands" — a shopping destination that if you happened to win Saturday’s Powerball, you could feel inclined to jet set there in an instant. Well, I would!

After a great night’s kip, thanks to a bed that is like a giant, white marshmallow, we wake early; a bonus of some time differences.

From our room you can see the voyage and container vessels scattered over the ocean like confetti.

After another plunge up in the sky, we are showered and ready to attempt to leave this magical, multi-level labyrinth of a city within a city.

This is after, I might add, partaking in one of the best breakfast smorgasbords I have ever savoured in all my travels. If you can imagine many delicacies from around the globe, and a station for each cuisine, this is the glorious result. Exotic fruit, Indian, Malay, dumplings (yes, I love dumplings), and the best omelette station, and so much more.

This sets us up happily for the day, to explore and enjoy this attractive city. Accomplished with the ease of the MRT, Singapore’s clean and safe, cost-efficient and thankfully air-conditioned metro system.

Singapore Gardens day and night.

At our doorstep is the enchanting spectacle of Gardens by the Bay, that we are eager to tick off the must-see list. In the evening, while the hot sun retreats and the moon takes centre stage, the "Garden Rhapsody" begins. Towering super trees come to life with dazzling lights and music. I feel that I could be in real life version of Alice in Wonderland. Throughout the performance, the lofty woodland is illuminated in mesmerizing display of every colour and pattern one can imagine, attentively co-ordinated with a glorious soundtrack, showcasing a harmonious amalgamation of nature and man-made wonders. Simply spectacular.

Another way to immerse yourself in the cultural tapestry of this municipality is to make a beeline for the district of Chinatown. A melting pot of traditional and modern facets, my senses move into top gear.

Chinatown in Singapore.

The bustling hawker centres are filled with smoke-kissed aromas of char kway teow, roast duck and dim sum, to name only a few. The scraping clang of wooden spatulas against iron woks and local banter in the surrounding bustling streets is therapeutic, being at such variance to everyday life at home.

A ritual that Steve and I have embarked on over the years when traveling is finding an eatery to enjoy great Yum Cha. The Cantonese style brunch we love is interactive, allowing you to easily share and try out several, smaller delectable dishes. It includes an array of — yes, you guessed it — dumplings. Pork and prawn are always a standout for us.

Choosing an establishment to enjoy Yum Cha in Singapore I feel is the equivalent of a child standing in a gigantic candy store. Recommended by our taxi driver, a fond memory I have of eating Yum Cha in Singapore is being driven to an eatery off the beaten track, entering a building and being taken up in a lift storeys high. When the lift dinged open, I remember seeing a room full of happy diners enjoying their Sunday brunch, tropical fish swimming contentedly in floor to ceiling aquariums making a beautiful backdrop.

Culinary delicacies on offer.

Singapore has a delightful, stimulating personality that has a tendency to leave you content after each visit.

The marriage of East and West plays a major role in this feeling. Chinese New Year, which takes place in February, is excitedly around the corner.

Having experienced Singapore over this week of vibrant festivities, Singaporeans really do know how to put on a party. Next year is the Year of the Dragon. This is particularly important, as it is believed to bring good luck, prosperity and success, words that so beautifully illustrate stunning Singapore.

— Alex Hannagan is a Dunedin travel agent.