Aussie PM dismisses worsening poll

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. File photo

Labor is still on track to form government at the next election, Australia's prime minister says, despite more voters expecting the coalition will win

The latest Newspoll revealed 53 percent of voters thought the opposition would win at the election, in its own right or as a minority, compared with 47 percent for Labor.

The coalition has increased its lead on the government on a two-party preferred basis to 51-49 per cent, a rise of one percentage point compared to the previous poll.

Despite the result, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese remained confident Labor would get a second term in government.

"Overwhelmingly, Labor has governed for about a third of the time since federation or less, so a Labor win is precious," he told reporters in Perth.

"We hold 78 seats, we will be campaigning to form a majority Labor government and I believe that we will be in a position to do so.

"We'll be fighting each and every day to make clear what this election is about."

The federal election is due to be held by May 17 at the latest.

The Newspoll showed a 3.1 percent swing against the government since the 2022 election.

If repeated uniformly at the next election, Mr Albanese would be returned for a second term, but leading a minority government.

"We're out there governing and we're governing in the interests of the Australian people, building Australia's future," Mr Albanese said.

"There'll be polls and the commentators will commentate on them and certainly what I understand is I don't take election wins for granted."

The poll found Labor's primary vote has dipped two points to 31 percent since December, while the coalition's vote has remained stable on 39 percent.

Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce said the coalition would not take the poll outcome for granted, but noted the government had been losing support.

"I wouldn't say that we've won the election by a long shot, but I could say that there's real sentiment against Mr Albanese," he told Seven's Sunrise programme.

"Cost of living has killed them, they haven't managed to get on top of that. They've been fascinated with intermittent power and other rubbish like that."

While the Australia Day holiday normally marks the unofficial start of the political year, Mr Albanese and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton have been using most of January to tour the country in a pseudo election campaign.

Both leaders were in Perth on Monday, with Western Australia crucial to electoral fortunes.

Polling suggests inflation and the squeeze on household finances were turning Australians off Labor despite its investments in relief measures.

Many are expected to vote for independents and minor parties, increasing the likelihood of a minority government.

Mr Albanese's approval ratings plummeted to the lowest level since he took the top job, the Newspoll showed.

Mr Dutton is closing the gap in the preferred PM stakes, trailing 41 percent to Mr Albanese's 44.

The Newspoll of 1259 voters was conducted between Monday and Friday last week.