Victoria Police target youth gang linked to several murders

Victoria Police have zeroed in on a notorious youth gang linked to multiple murders and other serious crimes, with a series of mass raids and arrests.

The force said 40 gang members, aged between 17 and 26, were now subject to a Firearm Prohibition Order (FPO) after raids on their homes over the past fortnight.

The firearm bans allow police to conduct unannounced searches on the gang members to ensure they are not in possession of guns or other weapons.

Police said these measures would greatly disrupt the dealings of the gang, which the force has chosen not to name "so as not to fuel notoriety".

The gang of young criminals has been linked to several murders and is behind at least 4500 criminal offences, including home invasions, burglaries, carjacking and assaults across Victoria over the past two years.

Anti-gangs Detective Superintendent Jason Kelly said the group was probably the worst gang in Victoria.

"We've seen them involved in the extreme violence, including homicides, serious carjackings, incidents of extreme violence," he told reporters on Monday.

"We are concerned and that's why we have taken these steps."

He pointed to two high-profile gang-related incidents, including the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Ater "Elia" Good in Fitzroy in January, and violent brawl and shootout at a public housing complex in Collingwood in January 2025.

"I won't go into any specific details, but we are seeing gang members utilising firearms... we are addressing it," he said.

Twelve firearms bans were served on gang members aged between 20 and 25 living in Cragieburn, Hillside, Sunshine West, Sunbury, Tarneit, Footscray, Deer Park, Aintree, Armstrong Creek, Weir Views and Sebastopol.

Four were also arrested for stealing cars, drug possession, handling stolen goods and outstanding warrants.

A further seven bans were handed to gang members aged between 19 and 26, who were already in custody.

Det Supt Kelly said police expected to hit other gang members with similar bans soon.

"If you join a gang, you will regret it," he said.

"It ends badly and very likely results in you or others being seriously assaulted, your family being impacted and you being arrested and charged for serious criminal offences."

Police said they routinely carry out FPO checks on gang members, and 88 young people with different gang connections are currently subject to the bans.

During the course of these searches, police uncovered other weapons.

Nearly 400 gang members were charged with possessing weapons, such as machetes and firearms, in 2025.