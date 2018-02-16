Bloodbath as brawls erupt on Melbourne-bound cruise ship

A cruise ship bound for Melbourne is making an unscheduled stop to evict unruly passengers following days of onboard violence.

Police say an operation is under way on the south coast of New South Wales after the marine area command received reports of people fighting on the ship.

"A number of people are expected to be removed," a police spokeswoman said in a statement on Friday.

Carnival Cruise Line says they called police to "remove a family group of passengers".

Carnival Legend passengers have reported violent clashes on the ship, which has been on a 10-day journey to the South Pacific.

Speaking from on board, passenger Kellie said she thought the ship was due to stop at Eden, but added passengers hadn't been told of specific plans.

A website tracking vessels showed the Carnival Legend reached waters off Eden by about 11am.

Kellie told 3AW that a group of troublemakers had been starting fights for a few days, including in front of children playing in the pool.

"There's people walking around with cut heads and hands," she said.

David Barkho says his son phoned and begged him to call authorities after he suffered a head injury while on the ship, which is due to berth in Melbourne on Saturday.

His 20-year-old son said "a lot of people are bleeding, a lot of people down".

"He rang me about 1am this morning and said, 'please dad, please dad, call the federal police'," Mr Barkho told the radio station.

One passenger told the Nine Network they would not leave their cabin and were scared for their safety.

A Carnival Cruise Line spokesman said safety was the number one priority.

"The ship's highly-trained security staff have taken strong action in relation to a small group of disruptive guests who have been involved in altercations on board," a statement said.

"The ship's security team is applying our zero tolerance policy in the interests of the safety and comfort of other guests."