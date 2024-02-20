Body found hanging out of charity bin in NSW

The body of a man has been found wedged inside the chute of a charity bin on the New South Wales Central Coast.

Emergency services were called to the clothing bin on Wyong Road in Tuggerah about 4.25am on Tuesday.

A passer-by alerted authorities after seeing legs hanging out of the chute, NSW Police said in a statement.

Officers found the body of a man wedged inside the chute.

A crime scene has been established and investigations are under way.