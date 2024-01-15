Monday, 15 January 2024

Croc attack leaves nine-year-old in critical condition

    The attack happened in Kakadu National Park, Northern Territories. File photo: Getty Images
    A nine-year-old child was airlifted to Darwin hospital in a critical condition after being bitten by a crocodile in a national park on the weekend.

    Careflight NT responded to a call about 9pm on Saturday near Jabiru, Kakadu's main township.

    The young boy was transported to the community health centre and treated by a doctor before being airlifted to Royal Darwin Hospital in a critical but stable condition.

    St John's Ambulance confirmed it assisted with the hand-over of the injured child.

    CareFlight could not provide further details of the boy's condition.

    NT Health said it was attempting to get family consent to provide a condition update.

    AAP