Croc shock: Reptile discovered in chicken coop

At first they thought it was a big goanna in the backyard chicken coop.

Instead another reptile was lurking - a one metre crocodile.

A north Queensland family has been praised for their quick thinking after making the unusual discovery on their property this week.

The nature lovers at Cape Hillsborough north of Mackay thought it would be fun to track down what was in their backyard after the family dog raised the alarm.

Grabbing torches, they eventually ventured over to the chicken coop.

"It was definitely not what they were expecting," Department of Environment and Science (DES) wildlife officer Shania Kelly told AAP.

"They had let their dog out to go to the bathroom. Then it started barking at what they thought was a big goanna that had run out from under their back patio.

"They went out to have a look and quickly realised what it was. It is a bit unusual."

The property is a kilometre away from the nearest body of water where crocs are likely to be found.

"Backyards aren't areas we tend to work in as wildlife officers generally," Ms Kelly said.

"It is my first crocodile in a chook pen ever so I don't think it is a common occurrence."

Rather than approach the reptile, the family secured the coop and called the DES which promptly removed the croc.

It will stay at its Mackay facility until a new home is found at a zoo or licensed farm.

All chickens, ducks and household pets on the property were accounted for, Ms Kelly insisted.

She saluted the family's actions after they became the latest to encounter the apex predator up north this summer.

Ms Kelly urged people to be "croc-wise" after a rise in sightings, with the reptiles becoming more active.

"There's activity because it is nice and warm for them and we are having a lot of rain which creates more flooded areas for them to move around," she said.

"We are also coming into their breeding season.

"It could just be they are awake, they are hungry and moving around."

Wildlife officers were already investigating reports of a large crocodile leaping into a fisherman's tinnie near St Helen's Beach north of Mackay on New Year's Eve.

There were also claims a 2.5m crocodile launched itself onto a pontoon in front of a fisherman on the Capricorn Coast last week.

A day later a Townsville family discovered a small crocodile in their backyard pool.

Their video shared on social media showed the dad grab the croc and release it back in the nearby bush - actions Ms Kelly said were not on.

"We do get people thinking it is okay to get close to crocodiles but they are a dangerous animal, you don't want to be touching or handling them - it is against the law," she said.

More "croc-wise" tips are on the DES website.

Crocodile sightings can be reported through the QWildlife app, via the DES website or by calling 1300 130 372.