Cyclone downgraded, millions still on alert

A tree uprooted by the storm on Wynnum Rd in the suburb of Norman Park in Brisbane. Photo: Getty Images

Millions of Australians have been warned to stay vigilant as ex-tropical cyclone Alfred crosses on to the mainland, with the worst of the heavy rain and flash flooding still to come.

Alfred was downgraded to a tropical low on Saturday morning but severe weather warnings remain for much of southeast Queensland and northern New South Wales.

There are no reports of deaths or homes inundated in Queensland but a man remains missing after being swept away by floodwaters in Megan near Coffs Harbour in NSW, while thousands are under evacuation orders.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said communities were "well prepared" but urged the millions of people under threat to remain alert as conditions intensify over coming days.

"It is important that people do not take this downgrading as a reason for complacency," Mr Albanese told reporters in Canberra.

"Its impact will be serious and will intensify over coming hours and indeed over coming days."

More than 280,000 homes and businesses have lost power in Queensland and NSW, with telecommunications outages in both states.

"The advice is there are several communities with no access because of power outages," Mr Albanese said.

Six generators from the national stockpile were on their way to Lismore in NSW where a levee was expected to spill later on Saturday.

Queensland Premier David Crisafulli said Gold Coast University Hospital was running on generators after losing power and authorities were racing to get electricity back to two water treatment plants before they run out of water.

An older apartment building on the Gold Coast lost its roof in the wild weather but there is no longer a risk of storm tide inundation along the coast.

"The challenge is now flash flooding, creek rises - they remain a real prospect predicted in days ahead," Mr Crisafulli told reporters.

"We have to be ready for that prospect and with already swollen catchments, the risk of flash flooding remains."

Gold Coast Council urged residents to stay inside after widespread flooding and significant damage across the city, while schools and public transport in southeast Queensland remain closed until further notice.

Wild conditions pummelled coastal communities overnight, with 120 millimetres of rain recorded at the Gold Coast and 130mm at Lismore since 9am on Friday.

There were 8800 calls for assistance to the SES in northern NSW and 31,400 dwellings under flood warnings as of 5am on Saturday.

There have been 30 flood rescues, mainly people driving through flood waters, and the agency said more than 16,000 people were under evacuation orders in the Northern Rivers and Mid North Coast areas.

Brisbane cafe owner Quat Vu spent days preparing for Alfred after his Eightysix Cafe was inundated during the 2022 floods, which devastated more than 20,000 homes.

Blue translucent tarps lined his cafe's windows, hunkered down with lines of yellow and white sandbags.

"We had (sandbags) to a certain height but then we got the latest news about what the cyclone is doing and how it is going to dump a lot more rain," he said before the low approached the coast.

Mr Albanese expected there would be "lasting mental health issues" from the natural disaster and vowed to provide assistance.

Some 180 Australian Defence Force personnel are on the ground to support local authorities in both states with more on standby.

"Defence is ready and prepared to support communities, as requested by the government," Rear Admiral Jonathan Earley said.