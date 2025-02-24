Cyclone off east coast likely to become 'severe'

Powerful waves are set to impact Australia's east coast, with a tropical cyclone expected to become "severe" in the coming days.

But it remains unclear whether Cyclone Alfred will cross the Queensland coast, ensuring some anxious moments for a flood-hit region.

Cyclone Alfred is located about 900km off Cairns in far north Queensland, sitting as a category one system in the Coral Sea after forming on Sunday night.

Cyclone Bianca emerged soon afterwards off Western Australia, developing into a category two system that was not expected to threaten the mainland.

It remains to be seen whether Cyclone Alfred will impact Queensland's coast, with several scenarios possible in the coming days.

Cyclone Alfred is set to intensify into a category three system by Tuesday.

"That's classified as a severe tropical cyclone at that point which means the winds are absolutely racing around the centre of Alfred," the Bureau of Meteorology's Angus Hines said.

It is likely to stay about 700km offshore in the coming days with the Coral Sea set to cop the strongest winds and most of the system's rainfall.

But it will still be influencing Queensland's coastline with strong gusty conditions expected.

Some coastal locations have already experienced gusts of up to 70kmh while showers are also expected to impact eastern parts of Queensland this week.

"We also expect a noticeable increase in the size of the waves across the east coast, particularly on Thursday and Friday," Mr Hines said.

"Some of these waves could be powerful and potentially damaging."

Several outcomes are possible after Thursday including the risk that the cyclone veers closer to regions already recovering from devastating floods.

The cyclone could approach or cross the coast from Herbert and Lower Burdekin in the north down to Wide Bay or potentially even further south.

North Queensland is still reeling from record rainfall that triggered flooding, claiming two lives and forcing hundreds to evacuate their homes.

In another outcome, the cyclone could continue southeast and bring severe weather down to the Tasman Sea, sparing Queensland's coast.

The bureau said it believed the cyclone would most likely track south for days and "duck a little bit closer" to Queensland's coast on the weekend.

"But of course this could change," Mr Hines said.

"The weekend and early next week is looking to be the key time."

In WA, another system has emerged barely two weeks after Cyclone Zelia hammered the northwest coast, bringing extensive flooding that cut roads and isolated communities.

Cyclone Bianca is now off the coast located in the Indian Ocean well offshore from Exmouth.

It is expected to strengthen on Tuesday, remaining far from WA's coast.

"By Wednesday, it is forecast to start weakening. No direct impacts are expected at any Australian mainland or Island communities," the bureau said.