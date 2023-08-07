Homicide probe after suspected mushroom deaths in Victoria

The families of three people who died from suspected mushroom poisoning in Victoria's South Gippsland region say they will help authorities in any way they can.

Homicide squad detectives are investigating after four people were taken to hospital on July 30, a day after they became ill following a meal at a home in Leongatha.

A 66-year-old Korumburra woman died in hospital on Friday, while her 68-year-old husband - a Baptist Church pastor - was in a critical condition as of Sunday.

The woman's 70-year-old sister and brother-in-law, also from Korumburra, died on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Investigators have questioned a 48-year-old Leongatha woman, who was released pending further inquiries.

They also searched a home in Leongatha on Saturday.

The families of the dead said they had grappled with shock and grief.

"Our beloved family members, who we will not name at this time out of respect for their privacy, were cherished individuals," the Patterson and Wilkinson families said in a statement published in the South Gippsland Sentinel Times.

"They were parents, grandparents, siblings, children and pillars of faith within our community.

"Their love, steadfast faith, and selfless service have left an indelible mark on our families, the Korumburra Baptist Church, the local community, and indeed, people around the globe."

The families extended their gratitude to their wider communities for their outpouring of love, support and prayers.

The support extended to their family member who continued to fight bravely in hospital, they said.

"Our families will assist appropriate authorities in any way we can and respect any necessary processes amidst this tragedy," they said.

South Gippsland mayor Nathan Hersey said the small Korumburra community was in mourning.

Following a service on Sunday, the mayor spoke with members of the Baptist Church congregation, who have been gathering regularly to pray for the suspected poisoning victims.

"(The families) are very much involved in the faith community," Cr Hersey told AAP.

"It's hard because we've had a lot of people experience a lot of grief all at once.

"It's shock and it's grief and it's sadness, and it's not just with one person that they love, but with three who they loved dearly who (have) passed away and then now another whose in a critical condition."

Cr Hersey said many people were worried that if the incident was more than an accident, it would raise another level of sadness and concern.

"But at the moment, we must let the investigation take its course," he said.

"We're really just encouraging people in our area to continue to support and get around one another."

Police are investigating the suspected mushroom poisoning in conjunction with the Department of Health.

Victorian health authorities in April warned people to stay away from wild mushrooms as downpours created ideal conditions for poisonous fungi to flourish

Victoria had a spate of death cap mushroom poisonings in 2020, with eight people in hospital at one point. Five ended up in intensive care and one died.