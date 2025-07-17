Outback killer's death robs family of hopes for peace

Notorious outback killer Bradley Murdoch lived like he died - selfish, self-absorbed and indifferent - meaning the chance of recovering his victim's body is considered remote at best.

Murdoch, 67, died from throat cancer on Tuesday under the watch of correctional officers, a month after being moved from jail to the palliative care unit of Alice Springs Hospital in the Northern Territory.

He was given a life sentence for the murder of 28-year-old British backpacker Peter Falconio and the assault and attempted kidnapping of his then-girlfriend Joanne Lees, now 51, on the lonely Stuart Highway near Barrow Creek in July 2001.

Mr Falconio's parents on Wednesday expressed relief that Murdoch had died, but had held out hope, however slim, that he would reveal where he left their son's remains.

"Upon hearing that Bradley John Murdoch had died our first feeling was of relief, it's like a weight that's been lifted," Luciano and Joan Falconio said in a statement to media outlets.

"We are only forced to think about him now that he's died, we don't want to let him to ruin our lives more than he already has."

"We didn't have much faith, but we were hoping Bradley John Murdoch would reveal where Peter was before he died.

"But even now, we still hold out hope that his remains will be found."

John Elferink, who was NT attorney-general when the government passed the "no body, no parole" law, said Murdoch "has left the Falconios with no comfort whatsoever".

The killer had always denied his crimes and refused to reveal the whereabouts of Falconio's body.

Murdoch had "lived as he died - selfish, self absorbed and indifferent", Mr Elferink said.

He still holds hope Mr Falconio's final resting place will be found, but the discovery "is remote at best, impossible at worst".

"I'll never say never, because you can't, but at the end of the day I think that the last practical resolution to this matter has passed with the death of Murdoch," he said.

NT Police said it was "deeply regrettable that Murdoch has died without, as far as we are aware, ever disclosing the location of Peter Falconio's remains".

Colleen Gwynne, the lead investigator into Mr Falconio's murder, said it was a sad day for Mr Falconio's family, and that "an enormous opportunity" to find his remains had been lost.

Northern Territory Chief Minister Lia Finocchiaro urged anyone with information about the case to contact CrimeStoppers.

"It is disappointing for the Falconio family that this case remains unresolved and they are still without the closure they deserve," Mrs Finocchiaro said.

A reward of up to $A500,000 is available to anyone providing information that leads to the discovery of Mr Falconio's remains.