Jetstar apology after Bali flight returns to Melbourne

Jetstar has apologised after a flight from Melbourne to Bali was turned back hours after take-off because of a miscommunication with Indonesian authorities over which plane it was expecting.

Flight JQ35 made it as far as the Timor Sea near Broome, about four hours into the flight, when it was suddenly diverted back to Australia.

The plane arrived back in Melbourne on Wednesday morning after passengers had spent about eight hours aboard.

The airline has confirmed the issue was due to the type of aircraft it used for the flight.

It switched the plane from an Airbus A321 to a Boeing 787 because it could carry more passengers, but the swap had not been approved by Indonesian authorities.

"We've begun a review to understand how the miscommunication happened so we can prevent it from occurring again," the company said.

The airline said passengers had been booked on another flight to Denpasar and all those affected were given hotel rooms, meal vouchers and a $200 travel voucher.

"We know this has been an extremely frustrating experience for customers and sincerely apologise for what happened," Jetstar added.