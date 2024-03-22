Man charged over young Kiwi lawyer's death

Mitch East, 28, died after being hit by a car in Sydney’s eastern suburbs. Photo: Supplied

A man will face court after allegedly hitting a young New Zealand lawyer with his car and leaving him to die on a Sydney street.

The 63-year-old man was charged on Friday following the death of Mitch East, 28, in the early hours of Sunday.

The younger man was found critically injured on a street in beachside Tamarama, in the city's eastern suburbs.

Police and paramedics were called to Fletcher St about 4am, but Mr East was pronounced dead at the scene after unsuccessful attempts to revive him.

The 63-year-old is due to face Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday after attending Granville Police Station on Friday.

He has been charged with failing to stop and assist after a vehicle impact causing death, dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death and driving while using a mobile phone when not permitted.

Mr East worked at Sydney law firm Arnold Bloch Leibler after beginning his legal career in his native New Zealand.

He graduated from Otago University before continuing his studies at Harvard Law School in 2022, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Otago University law faculty dean Prof Shelley Griffiths said upon hearing the news of Mr East's death that they extended "our most caring thoughts to all the whanau and friends of Mitch, a remarkable graduate and a much-liked member of our academic community".

Mitch graduated with a First Class Honours degree and after being a clerk at the New Zealand Supreme Court and a senior adviser for the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch Terrorist Attack and chose post-graduate study.

He received full scholarship offers to Cambridge Law School, New York University Law School and Harvard Law School.

"One individual receiving such offers from all of these institutions is truly exceptional.

"After completing his LLM, Mitch had embarked on what was sure to be a truly stellar legal career, beginning in New Zealand before moving to Sydney last year."

Prof Griffiths said beyond his outstanding academic accomplishments, "Mitch was quite simply a lovely person".

"Far from being arrogant or self-congratulatory about his achievements, he was easy-going and friendly to all. He had a smile that could brighten any room. The quality of his friendship is spoken to by the outpouring of grief from his classmates here at Otago - he built bonds that time and distance could not loosen.

"As a faculty, we mourn Mitch and his passing away from the shores of his home here in Aotearoa New Zealand: Tukua mai he kapunga oneone ki ahau hei tangi māku ("send me a handful of soil so that I may weep over it")."

An email to Arnold Bloch Leibler staff described Mr East as a highly talented lawyer and a popular and valued member of the firm, whose loss would be deeply felt.

"The partners expressed heartfelt condolences to Mitch's parents, his partner and many close friends, both within and outside of (the firm)," a spokeswoman for the firm said after employees were told the news of his death on Monday.

- Additional reporting ODT