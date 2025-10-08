Alleged 'kill team' plot near Sydney daycare centre foiled

Detectives have foiled an alleged "kill team" planning a hit near a daycare centre, leading to the arrest of three men.

New South Wales Police officers arrested the men inside two separate cars after conducting a police operation on River Rd at Revesby in Sydney's south-west close to 4pm on Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioner Scott Cook said the "calculated and coordinated intervention" prevented an alleged organised crime hit near a daycare centre.

"This is a deeply concerning scenario," he says.

Multiple firearms, balaclavas, body-worn cameras, and jerry cans containing fuel were seized during searches of the two cars and a property linked to the men.

Two men, aged 18 and 19, have been charged with multiple offences, including conspiracy to commit murder, possessing an unauthorised pistol, participating in a criminal group and breaching bail.

The third man, aged 26, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and participating in a criminal group.

The trio were refused bail to appear in Bankstown Local Court on Wednesday.

The alleged planned hit was uncovered during a routine surveillance operation in the Condell Park area, carried out under Strike Force Flodine.

"This outcome reflects the strength of our intelligence capabilities and the precision of our surveillance operations," Mr Cook added.

"These individuals were being watched, and we moved at the right moment."