Man allegedly shot and stuffed into tree to burn

A man made a desperate appeal to his alleged killer's humanity before he was shot three times and shoved into a tree that was set on fire, a court has been told.

Eric James Forrest, 34, is standing trial in the NSW Supreme Court after being charged with the murder of David Collisson, 53, at a rural property near Mudgee, in central western NSW.

Prosecutors claim Mr Collisson drove to the country on September 24, 2023 to collect goods to sell but he was killed after 9.12pm the next night on a secluded hill.

Forrest allegedly pulled out a sawn-off shotgun and pointed it at Mr Collisson, saying forcefully "you want to treat me like a gronk".

"The crown case is that the accused was angry about something - precisely what is not known," crown prosecutor Emma Blizard told the jury.

She said Mr Collisson pleaded with the younger man, telling him "please don't, I've got kids" and "I love you Eric, like, you're my brother" before he was shot in the neck or shoulder.

He tried to run away but Forrest reloaded the gun and shot him twice more, Ms Blizard said.

An eyewitness is expected to tell the jury he saw the 53-year-old lying face down in the grass with his eyes open, dead.

"You're unlikely to hear at this trial a definitive reason or motive from the Crown as to why this occurred," Ms Blizard said.

Mr Collisson's body was then allegedly moved into a large hollow tree stump and burned, likely by another man who died in an accident in 2024.

The man allegedly told three people about Mr Collisson's death, including claiming Forrest shot him in the face and "hunted him down like a dog".

Bone fragments - including 17 teeth - were found inside the tree but experts are expected to testify they are too damaged to provide cause of death or be conclusively identified.

Another witness is expected to testify Forrest told her weeks later he had shot someone, put them in a log and burned it using petrol.

But Forrest's lawyer suggested the witness was "not someone (the jury) could accept as a voice of truth".

"The reliability of a number of witnesses in the crown case will be an issue, their credibility will be an issue," Justine Hopper told the jurors.

She said evidence may suggest a number of the prosecution witnesses - along with her client - had used ice, which could affect what they were able to tell the court.

An eyewitness relied upon by the prosecution also received a reduction in his sentence for criminal matters in exchange for his assistance with the trial, the court was told.

Ms Hopper encouraged the jurors to keep an open mind until they have heard all the evidence presented during the nearly eight-week trial.

"Eric Forrest denies any involvement in the alleged murder of David Collisson," she said.

"He remains innocent unless and until you decide otherwise."