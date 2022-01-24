Monday, 24 January 2022

Man hit while recording ute doing burnouts

    A man in his 60s was recording a video of a ute doing burnouts on a rural Western Australian property when he was hit and seriously injured.

    Video footage of the exact moment a Western Australian man was seriously injured while filming a ute doing burnouts could be the key to finding the driver.

    The footage, released by WA Police on Monday, shows the ute doing burnouts on a gravel area on a rural property in Caraban, north of Perth, on Sunday night.

    A man in his 60s was recording a video of the manoeuvre when he was hit and seriously injured.

    Police say the driver of the vehicle checked on the man, who was later airlifted to hospital, but left the scene soon after.

