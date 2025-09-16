One dead, multiple injuries in Sydney restaurant gas leak

A 25-year-old man is dead and six others, including police officers, are in hospital after a gas leak at a restaurant.

Five officers and another person were taken to hospital on Tuesday morning after going to the site in Sydney's northwest.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Gavin Wood said the officers tried to revive the man, administering CPR amid extremely high levels of carbon monoxide.

"It's a tragedy in terms of loss of life," he told reporters.

"Early indications are he (the deceased) may well have been employed within that restaurant environment."

Mr Wood described the officers who were taken to hospital as "extremely brave".

"I want to acknowledge the police who put their lives at risk going into the environment, commencing CPR, trying to save this young man's life and now they are themselves subject to medical intervention."

A Fire and Rescue NSW official said crews worked with police to remove a number of occupants from both the ground floor and level two of the building.

The young man was found dead about 9.15am after emergency services responded to reports of the gas leak on Garfield Road at Riverstone.

Hazmat crews and ambulances could be seen parked out the front of the premises as investigations into the leak continued.

Local MP Warren Kirby said he was saddened by the death.

"My thoughts are with the family of the person who has died and with everyone affected, including first responders and their loved ones," the Riverstone MP said on social media.

"I've received advice that there is no ongoing risk to the wider community, with an exclusion zone established by Fire and Rescue around the site."