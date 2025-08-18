Qantas facing big fine after illegally sacking workers

Photo: Reuters

Australia's largest airline is staring down the barrel of another nine-figure fine for illegally sacking more than 1800 workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Federal Court will hand down a hefty penalty to Qantas on Monday in what will be the latest court blow for the airline after a scandal-plagued recent tenure.

Qantas outsourced its baggage handlers, cleaners and ground staff in 2020, in a move the court ruled was designed to curb union bargaining power in wage negotiations.

It appealed the ruling to the High Court but the decision was not overturned, paving the way for Monday's penalty.

The Transport Workers Union has sought the maximum penalty of $A121 million ($NZ133m) , while Qantas has urged Justice Michael Lee to impose a "mid-range" penalty between $A40 million and $A80 million.

Qantas will cop the fine on top of a $A120 million compensation payment it has made to the ground staff for their economic loss, pain and suffering since their jobs were outsourced during the pandemic.

It has argued the actions were a mistake, not a deliberate breach of the law.

Qantas also sold tickets to cancelled flights for several years, triggering more legal turmoil and a $A100 million fine after it was sued by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

The carrier, which was under the control of Alan Joyce at the time of the illegal sacking, lost billions of dollars during the pandemic, which decimated the aviation sector.

But the former CEO did not address the scandal when he spoke at an aviation conference on Thursday, instead spruiking his ability to keep the airline afloat in unprecedented times.

"But here's the real insight: resilience isn't a reaction … it's a decision made years in advance, often when it's uncomfortable, even unpopular," he said.

"Qantas was the only major Australian airline not to go bankrupt during or after the pandemic … that wasn't luck. That was resilience."